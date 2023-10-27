Adam Thomas dealt huge blow ahead of Strictly Halloween special amid health struggles

Strictly star Adam Thomas has been dealt a huge blow ahead of tomorrow’s Halloween special of the show.

The blow comes not long after the star was struggling with his health during training for the show.

Could this be Adam and Luba’s last week on the show? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Adam Thomas dealt huge blow

Waterloo Road star Adam has been dealt a huge blow, 24 hours ahead of his Halloween performance with Luba Mushtuk.

Luba and Adam are set to perform an American Smooth to the tune of Magic Moments by Perry Como. However, if the bookies are to be believed, then this could well be Adam’s final week in the competition!

William Hill have revealed that Adam is the second favourite to be eliminated this week, just behind Zara McDermott.

Adam is at 9/2 to be eliminated from the show this weekend.

Adam is at 9/2 to leave tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Adam Thomas to leave this weekend?

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, spoke about possible eliminations this weekend.

“Zara McDermott is yet to break the 30-point mark in the Strictly ballroom and is already becoming a bit of a dance-off veteran, having survived two so far,” he said.

“It might not be third time lucky for the Love Island and Made In Chelsea star this week though, and we make her odds-on at 1/2 to depart the show on Sunday, with Adam Thomas (9/2) and Annabel Croft (11/2) next in line,” he then added.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy is at 10/1 to be eliminated, whilst Angela Rippon is at 16/1. Angela Scanlon is at 33/1.

Adam was struck down with illness last week (Credit: Instagram)

Adam affected by health issue

The bad news about Adam comes not long after the star revealed that he was struggling with his health.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a snap of himself looking rather worse for wear in bed. “Of all weeks to be poorly,” he captioned the post.

Later, during a walk, Adam issued an update on how he was feeling. “I’m not feeling the best today – a little bit better than I was yesterday. But, yeah, the show must go on. It’s Wednesday, I still don’t know my routine – I missed a day’s training yesterday,” he said.

Despite missing a day’s rehearsal, Adam and Luba’s performance still saw them pick up 32 points for their Couple’s Choice routine. Anton even gave them a 9!

But how will they get on this weekend? And will it be their last?

Strictly continues tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) at 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

