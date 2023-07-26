10 daytime stars we want to see do Strictly this year – from This Morning fave to Loose Women legend

Strictly 2023 is fast approaching, and we still don’t know who’s going to be taking to the ballroom floor later this year.

Here’s a list of stars that we’d love to see get their dancing shoes on in 2023…

We want Josie on Strictly! (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on Strictly 2023

It’s recently been reported that Josie Gibson was stuck in the middle of a bidding war between I’m A Celebrity and Strictly.

According to reports, Josie has chosen to go Down Under rather than take to the ballroom floor, but that doesn’t stop us from wishing for a stint on Strictly!

She’s won Big Brother, become a firm fan favourite on This Morning – what’s to say she wouldn’t smash Strictly?

Sophie could be on the show (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Sophie Morgan of Loose Women fame would be taking to the ballroom floor.

Sophie’s signing would be hugely significant, with the 38-year-old becoming the first contestant in a wheelchair.

Sophie addressed rumours she would be appearing in Strictly earlier this year, hitting out at headlines mocking her.

“I am NOT a wheelchair. I am a PERSON who uses a wheelchair. WtAF,” she tweeted.

We want Jane on the show! (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald

Who wouldn’t want to see Jane take to the ballroom floor later this year?!

The Loose Women legend has only seen her popularity rise recently – thanks in part to landing the gig of presenting the Soap Awards last month.

When asked about Strictly a couple of years back, Jane said: “I love watching it, I love the whole excitement of it but I don’t think my feet would take it.”

Here’s hoping she’ll change her mind!

Martin should get his sparkly suit on! (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis

Martin’s become something of a national treasure in recent years (as if he wasn’t one already), thanks in part to how much help he’s given Brits amid the cost of living crisis.

He’s a regular face on This Morning and even co-presents Good Morning Britain sometimes too. He also hosts his own Money Show on ITV. He’s a very busy man, but that hasn’t stopped Strictly stars in the past!

We’d love to see Martin don his sequin suit and take to the ballroom floor. We’re sure he’d be an instant fan favourite.

Holly would be a huge signing for Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby

It’s been a pretty big year for Holly, but maybe not in the way she’d have liked. There was the whole Queue-gate drama back in September, then rumours of a feud between her and Phillip Schofield hit the headlines.

Then, of course, she was caught slap bang in the middle of Phillip’s dramatic exit from This Morning and ITV.

Holly’s popularity took a bit of a hit this year, so what better way to get her back in the public’s good books than by giving Strictly a go? We reckon she’d get quite far into the competition if she took part!

The presenter would be controversial (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley is like Marmite – and would definitely be a controversial signing for Strictly. But it would be so entertaining! Think of the blunders, of the post-dance interviews, of him attempting a salsa – it would be hilarious!

Richard previously gave I’m A Celebrity a shot – but didn’t really get a fair crack at it after being forced to leave less than a week in. Surely he’d last longer on Strictly. Surely…

Janet would be a great signing (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter

Basically all the other Loose Women have done Strictly at this point, so why can’t Janet?

The 76-year-old wouldn’t even be the oldest star on the show if rumours of Angela Rippon signing up are true.

Like Richard Madeley, Janet would likely be a controversial contestant, but who would want a drama-free series? Get Janet in!

The star has ruled out Strictly in the past (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine has been on our screens for absolutely ages. It’s a surprise that she’s never done Strictly considering how prevalent she is on British television.

Lorraine has previously rubbished the idea that she would appear on Strictly, claiming there’s more chance of her appearing on Love Island. Here’s hoping she’ll change her mind…

The GMB host has ruled out Strictly in the past (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard

Ben is a celeb you’d think has done Strictly but actually hasn’t. We think it’s about time he got a sparkly suit on and started practicing his dance moves.

Ben has previously addressed why he hasn’t appeared on Strictly. “I know the joy you get from dancing and the endorphins – so I’ll never say never but now’s not the right time. It’s all-consuming,” he said last year.

“Everyone’s got this idea that because I’ve got a dance degree I’d be good on Strictly but I’d be rubbish,” he confessed. We reckon he’s just being modest…

The star is desperate to do Strictly! (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan

Another Loose Women star we’d love to see on Strictly 2023 is Coleen Nolan. Coleen has gushed over Strictly in the past, and has said that she would “love” to do it, but has never been asked.

“It’s the only show I’ve ever wanted to do, and I’ve never been asked!” she confessed in 2021.

“I’d absolutely love to. I love learning choreography and I love dancing,” she then said. Here’s hoping this will finally be her year then!

Strictly 2023 will return later this year.