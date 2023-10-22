In Strictly Come Dancing 2023 latest results, Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer have been voted off the show.

The BBC Radio 1Xtra host and his pro star partner are the fourth couple to be eliminated this series. The stars who have previously departed in recent weeks include Les Dennis and Nancy Xu, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez, and Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystał.

The judges were unanimous that Eddie and Karen should go following their dance off opposite Zara McDermott and Graziano di Prima.

Additionally, the departing duo were rock bottom of the leaderboard following Saturday (October 21) night’s performances.

Another dreaded dance-off tonight (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 latest news

Eddie, 40, was praised by two of the judges following his second go at a Samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez.

But ultimately Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke plumped for Zara and Graziano. They continue through to next week’s Halloween-themed show.

Head judge Shirley also indicated she would’ve picked Eddie and Karen to go.

Karen and Eddie have left the competition (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Craig said in his verdict: “For me the quality of dance in this couple was far superior and the couple I would like to save is Zara and Graziano.”

“For me, it was extremely close,” concluded Motsi. She went on: “The quality was actually very, very close. It came down to details and I would love to save Zara and Graziano.”

And Anton said: “Well, I thought that was an excellent dance off. I thought both couples danced very, very well but for me with a slightly cleaner technique, I’d like to save Zara and Graziano.”

‘I just wanted my culture to shine’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘This has been the highest moment of my career’

Eddie said after the result: “I’ve really enjoyed this, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do – I love dancing.

“This has been the highest moment of my career – it’s the happiest I’ve ever been. But not just for me – my family – my little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

My little baby girl is at home doing the Men in Black dance.

“More importantly, this little African boy, I just wanted my culture to shine. Everything I stand for, when it comes to my comedy, when it comes to my presenting, is based on my culture, is based on my upbringing and I wanted that to shine most importantly.

Eddie praised pro partner Karen (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“Even more importantly this wonderful Queen [indicating Karen], there are two parts to this show. We want to entertain. I believe that God has brought this to me. I just want to make people happy and this gem over here has kept me happy – I love you so much. God bless you.”

Karen responded: “You are a treasure, I’m going to miss you.”

Fans appeared gutted to see Eddie go. One tweeted: “Eddie and Karen were robbed. Such a class act.”

Another wrote: “Zara just got lifted and twirled round. Eddie and Karen were robbed.”

Someone else added: “Gutted for Karen…Eddie was robbed. At least he actually danced…Zara was in the air for most of her routine. Defo wrong result.”

Read more: Strictly viewers concerned for Vito Coppola following shock mishap with Ellie: ‘Do we have an update?’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday October 28, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.