‘I’m left feeling cold when I watch them’: James Jordan delivers shock blow to ‘fake’ Amanda and Giovanni

James Jordan has issued a brutal blow to “fake” Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington.

The former pro dancer, who appeared on the glitzy BBC One show until 2013, has always been vocal about his time and thoughts on the programme. And with the second live show kicking off on Saturday night (September 30), James wasted no time in airing what he thought of the show.

But it appears one couple has rubbed up James the wrong way. So much so that he has branded Giovanni and Amanda as “fake”.

James Jordan calls Strictly 2023 couple ‘fake’

At the weekend, Giovanni and Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington put on a jaw-dropping salsa performance. Their routine went down well with the judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood. The foursome gave the pair eight points each – giving them a total score of 32.

But during an interview with Hello, ex-star James didn’t hold back as he aired his thoughts on their performance. “Everyone was going ‘oh my god the lifts were amazing’. But I didn’t particularly like some of the lifts.”

‘There’s something not working’ says Strictly star

James explained: “The one where she had her legs akimbo round his neck, I mean what was that?! I get left feeling cold when I watch them. I don’t feel invested in them as a partnership.”

The dancer went on to say how he “hates” using this word, but: “It almost feels fake. Like the facial expressions and everything – it doesn’t feel like it’s coming from internally. As a couple I don’t really like it at the moment there’s something not working.”

However, he did not that his opinion could be changed. He admitted that “in two weeks time they could be my favourites”.

When did James leave Strictly?

James and wife Ola first became professional dancers on Strictly in 2006 during the fourth series.

James left after the 2013 series, amid claims that he’d been demoted to backing dancer and wouldn’t have a pro partner in 2014. Ola, meanwhile, followed suit two years later, reportedly after a row with producers over James’ controversial exit.

