Strictly bosses risk wrath of viewers as ‘impeccable dancer signs up’ for 2023 series

Strictly 2023 bosses are risking the wrath of viewers amid reports an “impeccable dancer” has signed up for the new series.

The dancer in question has been professionally trained and has performed on the West End.

Is Layton taking part in Strictly 2023? (Credit: BAFTA / YouTube)

Strictly 2023 risk ‘cheat’ claims with latest signing

An “impeccable dancer” has signed up for the latest series of Strictly, according to reports.

Layton Williams, who has starred in ‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ on the West End is reportedly set to take to the ballroom floor later this year. The 28-year-old has an extensive background in performance and dance – something which may play to his advantage should he take part in this year’s series.

In 2007, Layton landed the role of Billy Elliott in the iconic musical, where he performed intricate ballet routines.

In the song, Electricity, he performed 16 pirouettes – which, goes without saying, is no mean feat.

Layton could ruffle feathers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Layton Williams to sign up for Strictly 2023?

A source spoke to the Daily Mail about Layton reportedly signing up for the new series of Strictly.

“Layton is an incredible dancer and performer,” they said.

“Strictly bosses signing him for the show will ruffle some feathers because he is professionally trained and has extensive experience with learning difficult choreography, which many of the contestants, especially those from a sporting or political background, will at first find impossible,” they then continued.

They then said: “The show has been criticised in the past for recruiting contestants with a background in dance and this year will be no different as Layton is a star in his own right and known for being an impeccable dancer on stage.”

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!

Layton was in Bad Education (Credit: BBC)

Who is Layton Williams?

Layton first burst onto the scene back in 2007 playing the titular role in Billy Elliott on the West End.

“Because I was so raw – I didn’t do ballet, I didn’t do tap, I had no vocal training – I was basically the Billy Elliot story,” he said in an interview with the Guardian in 2019.

In 2008 Layton appeared in Beautiful People on BBC Two. In 2015, he landed a role in Jack Whitehall’s comedy, Bad Education. He played the role of Stephen Carmichael. Layton returned with the show last year.

In 2022, he appeared on season two of I Hate Suzie along with Billie Piper, and earlier this year he narrated Danii Mingoue’s dating show, I Kissed A Boy.

In 2016, Layton was in Hairspray on the West End. Between 2019 and 2022 he played the titular role in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Strictly returns later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

