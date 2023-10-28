Strictly 2023 final three stars ‘revealed’ as favourite to win emerges

We’re still a way off the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final, but there’s already some talk about who will make the final three.

This weekend is the Strictly Halloween special – and we seriously can’t wait. The likes of Ellie Leach, Adam Thomas and Nigel Harman will perform their spooky routines.

Tomorrow night (October 29) will sadly see another couple leave the competition. But who will likely reach the final three in the coming couple of months.

Bobby and Dianne could make the final, bookies predict (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 final three revealed?

A variety of this year’s stars have topped the leaderboards in recent weeks including Layton Williams, Nigel and Angela Scanlon.

But who will make the final which will likely take place sometime in December?

Bobby Brazier is currently Betfred’s top prediction as to who will finish amongst the Top 4.

Well, according to Betfred, Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach may be among those in the 2023 final. Nigel Harman is also up there.

Angela Scanlon is also within the top four stars while Layton is just on the outside.

Ellie and Vito are predicted for the top three (Credit: BBC)

Kayley Cornelius, a Betfred spokesperson, said: “With 1/200 odds, Bobby Brazier is currently Betfred’s top prediction as to who will finish amongst the Top 4. Bobby has put on an impressive show each week, with him and dance partner, Dianne Buswell, failing to score lower than 29/40 as of yet. If the duo manages to keep this momentum up, they hold a big chance of winning the Glitterball trophy this year.

“Fellow EastEnders star, Nigel Harman, is 1/100 odds to rank amongst the Top 4. The fan favourite has also scored consistently and managed to wow the judges and score high throughout the weeks, however, after ranking 5th on the leadership board last week, Nigel will have to recover from this wobble this Saturday if he still wants to be within the cha-cha-chance of waltzing his way into the final.

“Other favourites to make it to the final four are Coronation Street star Ellie Leach with 1/7 odds, and TV presenter Angela Scalon with 1/2 odds.”

Fans are loving Nigel and Katya on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who do fans want to win?

Betfred also revealed the favourite to win at the moment and it’s Bobby with odds placed at 2/1. Meanwhile, just behind him is Nigel with odds at 3/1.

Fans have also been sharing their thoughts on the winner, with many different names thrown into the mix.

One person said on X – formerly Twitter – recently: “Ellie and Vito [Coppola] are 10000% my winners!”

Another wrote: “I feel like Nigel and Katya [Jones] are already my winners.”

Someone else added: “Angela and Nigel were the winners for me! However Bobby remains my favourite.”

Strictly continues tonight (October 28) from 6.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

