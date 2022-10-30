Strictly host Claudia Winkleman and the Halloween nightmare which saw her daughter ‘go up in flames’

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman endured a Halloween nightmare back in 2014, which still haunts her years later, even after attending therapy sessions.

In 2014, Claudia’s daughter Matilda was in a horrific accident that saw her fancy dress costume go up in flames causing burns and injury.

For Claudia, who presents the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween results show alongside pal Tess Daly tonight (October 30), it’s an image she can never forget.

Claudia suffered with PTSD flashbacks after the horrific incident (Credit: SplashNews)

Claudia Winkleman’s Halloween nightmare explained

Claudia’s daughter Matilda was just eight when her fancy dress outfit went up in flames after she brushed against a candle.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2017, Claudia explained: “I don’t like Halloween because three years ago it turned out our screams were real.

“She went up is the only way I can describe it – it was a spark, and she screamed out for me.”

She added: “It was like those horrific birthday candles that you blow out and they come back. It was really fast. It was definitely life-changing for me.”

In another interview with BBC’s Watchdog, Claudia explained the fire: “We couldn’t put her out. Her tights had melted into her skin.

“It was not like fire I had seen before.

It was like a potential horror film in front of me

“Like if your shirt caught fire or anything I could put it out. It was the tights that… they came back to life.”

Neighbour stepped in to help

The fire caught so quickly, that even though Claudia and her neighbour rushed to help it caused Matilda severe injury.

Neighbour Jamie Poulton was also left with injuries including second degree burns after trying to extinguish the blaze with his bare hands.

He commented: “It was like a potential horror film in front of me.

“This material just keeps reigniting and re-burning. And it is sticky, so it melts on the skin. It was horrific.”

After the accident, Matilda underwent several operations to treat her serious burns at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Matilda is now 16 years old and Claudia has since paid tribute to the “kind and clever” nurses who looked after her little girl.

Claudia Winkleman said it looked like ‘a horror story’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman suffers with flashbacks from the accident

As a result of the horrific accident, Claudia has revealed she still suffers from PTSD and flashbacks.

The 50-year-old presenter sought the help of a therapist to help her handle the trauma from the incident.

Speaking to clinical psychologist Tanya Byron on new podcast How Did We Get Here?, Claudia previously said: “You helped me with flashbacks.

“I had flashbacks of when my daughter had an accident and they come at you like a bull.”

She continued: “Like a tsunami, it’s so enormous you think you’re going to drown. So you have to shove it to one side.”

Read more: Strictly host Claudia Winkleman’s shock confession about Craig Revel Horwood she admits he’ll ‘hate’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.