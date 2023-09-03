Strictly 2023 star Bobby Brazier warned by former contestant ahead of launch

A former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has warned 2023 series hopeful Bobby Brazier ahead of his debut.

Bobby, 20, is the eldest son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier – and is rated by the bookies as a top contender for the BBC One dance show’s 21st series.

Model and actor Bobby will get to show off his skills on the dance floor when Strictly high-kicks off again later in September.

But ahead of his first steps on the Strictly dance floor, it seems he’s been practicing some moves with a recent runner-up.

Bobby joined the cast of EastEnders in September 2022 as Freddie Slater. In recent episodes, Freddie has enjoyed a passionate clinch with character Anna Knight, who arrived in Albert Square in June.

Strictly fans will have fond memories of the famous face who plays Anna. She made it to the final with pro partner Carlos Gu last year.

And now Anna star Molly Rainford, 22, has revealed she’s been sharing her experience with co-star and pal Bobby.

Bobby Brazier receives Strictly advice from Molly Rainford

Molly told the Mirror she has taught Bobby the correct frame for ballroom dancing.

She explained: “I joked to him: ‘How about we practise together and then you say I taught you everything you know?’. So that’s what’s happening – though of course his pro partner may say different.”

My advice to him was just to enjoy it and take it all in.

Molly went on, issuing Bobby a warning: “My advice to him was just to enjoy it and take it all in, and to expect it to be tougher than you thought. The work that goes in is much more than I expected. The routine you perform on Saturday definitely doesn’t look like that on Monday.”

Molly also said she’d suggested Bobby “give it some welly” in order to make the judges pay close attention.

Molly also said she is confident Bobby will do well as he works so hard in EastEnders as “has the drive for it”.

She also joked she’d be getting FOMO over not being on the dance floor herself.

And on the subject of their recent on screen snog, Molly – who has known Bobby since they were younger – added: “It was Bobby’s first intimate scene too so we were both nervous.”

