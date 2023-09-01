Strictly star Bobby Brazier warned over fears he’ll ‘waste the opportunity of a lifetime’

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has reportedly been warned to “stay focused” on the show amid fears he could “unintentionally waste the chance of a lifetime”.

The 20-year-old Freddie Slater actor is one of the 15 celebrity contestants to sign up for the show. He will appear on the BBC series as it returns to our screens in the coming weeks.

According to The Sun, his family has warned him not to be distracted by women on the show. In the past, celebrities have found themselves falling for their professional partner.

Strictly news: Bobby Brazier given warning

The source alleged: “He is a very determined young man with a naturally competitive spirit — both qualities which he’ll need to progress on Strictly.”

However, his family is reportedly saying he should do his best to “remain focused” on his fancy footwork. The source added: “Strictly has proved in the past, it’s very easy for competitors to have their head turned.

“His nearest and dearest just don’t want to see him unintentionally waste the chance of a lifetime by temptations on the show.”

ED! has contacted Bobby’s reps for comment.

Who is Bobby Brazier?

The actor is best known for his role as Freddie Slater on EastEnders. The son of the late Big Brother star Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, Bobby first stepped into his character last year.

He currently plays Little Mo’s son. Since arriving in Albert Square, Bobby has appeared in explosive storylines – including his ADHD diagnosis and finding out the true identity of his dad.

As well as being an actor, Bobby works as a model. He made a name for himself after collaborating with designer brand Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. The actor also sat front row alongside Lewis Hamilton at London Fashion Week.

Bobby hopes to impress the judges and viewers at home. He said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line-up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

