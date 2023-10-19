Strictly fans’ same complaint over Anton Du Beke following ‘over the top’ behaviour

Strictly 2023 viewers all have the same complaint about Anton Du Beke and his “over the top” behaviour.

The dancer, first joined the glitzy BBC One show when it first began in 2004. Since then, he’s danced his way through the competition and recently became a full-time judge on the panel.

But it seems some viewers are not too impressed with Anton. So much so that they’ve accused him of “trying to be” like a former Strictly legend.

Strictly 2023 judge Anton slammed by viewers

For 16 years, Anton set the dance floor on fire as a pro dancer with celebs including EastEnders star Emma Barton and Esther Rantzen. But in 2021, he swapped the ballroom for the judging panel.

Anton became a judge when he replaced Bruno Tonioli – who walked away from the show after 18 years. And the nation, and bosses, loved Anton as a judge. So much so, that he returned to the panel last year and this year too.

However, some fans of the glitzy BBC show are not that keen on Anton. Over on a Strictly Come Dancing Facebook page, fans were sharing their thoughts on Anton on the judging panel.

And some, pointed out how Anton’s behaviour reminded them of another Strictly judge. One fan mused: “Anton reminded me a little bit like Bruno Tonioli as he was so upbeat and dancing around while he was giving his comments to the contestants, thank goodness he didn’t fall off his chair haha.”

Anton ‘over the top’ says Strictly fans

A second chimed in and proclaimed: “He was totally over the top & very annoying.” A third added: “I agree and it doesn’t suit him, I love Anton and like others think he’s more like Len [Goodman], balanced and not showing off which the others take turns at, let’s hope he settles back into the real Anton and leave the Bruno antics behind.”

Echoing their thoughts, another follower said: “Love him normally.. but he went a bit overboard on Saturday night.” A fifth penned: “Cross between Bruno’s enthusiasm & Len’s comment…. Best of both judges.”

What else did Strictly 2023 viewers say?

But other Strictly fans were quick to defend Anton and gush over the 57-year-old. One loyal follower gushed: “Love him. Don’t ever change Anton!.”

A second said: “Totally agree!!! He’s like a breath of fresh air and gives amazing feedback that I feel really helps the contestants.”

Someone else proclaimed: “I don’t think it’s fair for everyone to have a go at Anton. I thought it was refreshing. He is a marvelous man and I also think he would be a credit to Len and I can see him behaving that way as well. Leave him alone!”

