Strictly Come Dancing 2022 judge Craig Revel Horwood admitted he’s ‘slightly concerned’ about Kaye Adams.

She was the fourth celebrity to be revealed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Loose Women star Kaye, 59, is set to participate in this year’s Strictly season, which begins on September 23.

She will dance alongside many other celebs, including EastEnders star James Bye.

Kaye Adams will dance on Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Speaking to the Mirror on Kaye’s dancing, Craig, 57, said: “Kaye Adams I’m slightly concerned about!”

He said she would “do quite well at the ballroom stuff,” but that he is “worried about the Latin”.

He continued: “It’s the selling yourself bare – the costumes are all quite skimpy with the Latin.”

However, Kaye brushed off his comments, joking about them on Twitter to her followers.

She addressed him directly and wrote: “@CraigRevHorwood’s worried!!?? How does he think I feel?!”

@CraigRevHorwood ‘s worried!!?? How does he think I feel ?! 😂😂 https://t.co/LBY4y9yls5 — Kaye Adams (@kayeadams) September 14, 2022

The Strictly Come Dancing judge has not yet responded publicly to her tweet, but we imagine he will have something to say soon!

Fans praised the broadcaster, with one fan replying to her tweet: “I think you are going to nail it.”

Kaye’s Strictly Come Dancing problems

Kaye previously expressed doubts about Strictly on her BBC Radio Scotland show, calling herself ‘too old’ to compete.

Weeks after joining the BBC show, she took to Twitter to tell fans she ‘could not sleep’ amid rehearsals.

The star continued, joking that she was being forced to ‘count sheep’ to help her rest.

Amidst her sleep troubles, she shared a pic of her red hand on her Instagram story.

She said it was her “first Strictly injury”!

Strictly star Kaye Adams jokes about red hand injury on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

In other news, earlier in the summer, the star opened up about her hearing struggles on Loose Women.

Kaye spoke candidly, telling audiologist Feraz Ashraf she has struggled with hearing loss for ‘fiveish years’ or longer.

She said: “You just make excuses the whole time. But as time has gone on then I’ve realised I’m missing more and more.”

The programme went on to reveal Kaye having a series of tests, including a look inside her ears to assess her hearing.

Her results showed a drastic level of change of hearing in her right ear.

Feraz told the star that the function of her right ear was ‘much different’ in comparison with her left.

Kaye Adams’ Strictly fears

Meanwhile, Kaye has recently opened up about her fears of doing Strictly.

As her co-star Katie Piper told her she’ll be “brilliant”, Kaye said: “It’s really sweet of you to say that obviously. But when people say that, which is a nice thing to say, it just makes my heart run cold.

“Because I think, ‘I’m going to let all these people down.'”

However, Kelle Bryan then replied: “There’s no way you’re going to let anyone down. I think what’s going to be lovely is that the public will get to see the Kaye that we get to see.

Read more: Is Strictly star Kaye Adams married? Does she have children? What’s her net worth?

“That Kaye is really lovely. Your humour is razor sharp.”

Do you think she has what it takes to win the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts.