Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood issues warning to Anton over behaviour towards dancers

Strictly 2022 judge Craig Revel Horwood has issued a warning to his co-star over his behaviour towards other dancers on this year’s show.

Craig’s scathing remarks came during an appearance on It Takes Two last night (Wednesday, November 23).

Craig Revel Horwood was on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022 judge Craig Revel Horwood issues warning

Last night’s edition of It Takes Two saw Craig make an appearance on the show.

During his appearance on the programme, Craig took a swipe at his fellow judges – Anton Du Beke in particular – as well as his scoring.

The 57-year-old accused Anton of being “way too lenient” with his scoring on this series of Strictly.

Anton has given 12 dances a perfect 10 score this season. Shirley Ballas has given 11 perfect 10 scores.

Motsi Mabuse has lifted the number 10 scorecard nine times this year too.

Craig, on the other hand, has only given one dance a perfect 10 – that being Fleur East‘s Couple’s Choice routine last weekend.

During last night’s show, Craig was asked by Janette Manrara whether his fellow judges are too lenient with their scoring.

“Way too lenient, lenient, lenient,” Craig replied.

Janette spoke to Craig about his fellow judges (Credit: BBC)

Craig hits out at his fellow Strictly 2022 judges

Craig then took the opportunity to defend his comments.

“Twelve 10s! That’s crazy,” Craig said of Anton’s scoring.

Janette, however, tried to justify Anton’s willingness to give such high scores to contestants.

“Well you know he’s got the experience of what we feel like as couples on that dancefloor competing,” she said.

“Well that’s where he’s wrong, darling,” Craig retorted.

“He needs to stop getting all personal and emotive and emotionally attached to the dancing,” he continued.

“I’m judging one minute thirty [seconds] and I do that to the best of my ability,” Craig then went on to say.

“I don’t start crying like Anton. I don’t get emotionally involved in everyone’s journey.”

Karen was on the show too last night (Credit: BBC)

Fans express concern for Karen Hauer

Elsewhere in the show, fans were worried that Janette was dropping hints that Karen Hauer‘s time on the show is coming to an end.

Karen has been on the show since 2012 – making her the current longest-serving pro dancer on the show.

Karen was on the show to set a new Guinness World Record for the most dance steps in 30 seconds.

“First to brave the challenge is the current longest-serving Strictly professional, a world mambo champion and former pro challenge winner,” Janette said as she introduced Karen.

Viewers, however, were concerned.

“The constant emphasis on Karen being the longest serving pro currently on Strictly is giving me major ‘she’s leaving’ vibes,” one viewer tweeted. “They did this for Oti [Mabuse] last year too.”

“Like in the first episode Bake Off each year when they give one contestant more air time than the rest, you know they’re for the chop,” another said.

“NOOOOO. I love Karen,” a third wrote.

Strictly continues on Saturday (November 26) at 7:15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

