Strictly: It Takes Two viewers express concern for Karen Hauer after Janette Manrara’s announcement

It Takes Two viewers expressed concern for Karen Hauer after an announcement on last night’s show.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro and ITT host Janette Manrara gushed as she introduced Karen to the BBC Two show.

However, viewers were quick to spot something that ‘concerned’ them.

Karen appeared in the series to take part in the Strictly Pro Challenge.

It challenges the professionals to set a new Guinness World Record for the most dance steps in 30 seconds.

Karen Hauer worried fans on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Janette said: “First to brave the challenge is the current longest-serving Strictly professional, a world mambo champion and former pro challenge winner.”

“Strictly royalty right there,” she added as Karen stepped on stage.

Karen then joked: “I’m like a walking antiques show.”

Janette is the contest’s longest-serving professional dancer joining the show in 2012.

Strictly: It Takes Two viewers fear for Karen Hauer

Fans rushed to social media to suggest that it sounds like the BBC could be preparing to axe Karen in favour of new blood.

“The constant emphasis on Karen being the longest serving pro currently on Strictly is giving me major ‘she’s leaving’ vibes,” suggested one viewer. “They did this for Oti [Mabuse] last year too.”

One person replied: “Same here, I’m concerned.”

Another fan said: “Like in the first episode Bake Off each year when they give one contestant more air time than the rest, you know they’re for the chop.”

“NOOOOO. I love Karen,” added a third concerned viewer.

One added: “Please no.”

Karen first joined the beloved BBC series all the way back in 2012.

Karen is the longest-serving dancer on the show (Credit: BBC)

This year, for the 20th series, she was partnered with comedian Jayde Adams. However, sadly it didn’t work out and the couple were eliminated in week four after losing the dance-off.

Meanwhile, Karen isn’t the only Strictly favourite that could be gearing up to leave the competition soon.

Speaking to The Sun, head judge Shirley Ballas teased her plans for the future, and they don’t involve her being on Strictly.

Surprisingly, she shared her hopes of becoming a pig farmer in the future.

She revealed: “One day I’d like to get the welly boots on and go on to a farm and clean up the animals – no make-up, welly boots and a big over-Mac.

“People see me on Strictly all glammed up but really deep down inside I love all the activities that people would never expect I would love.”

The mum-of-one added that her daughter-in-law, singer-songwriter BC Jean, would like “nothing more than a big farm and lots of animals”.

Shirley continued: “And I would never say no to living on a farm.”

