Stranger Things season 4: Will Hopper and Eleven reunite?

Thanks to the Stranger Things trailers, fans already know that our favourite sheriff Jim Hopper is back from the dead in season 4.

The cop had somehow managed to survive the explosion and is being held prisoner in Russia.

But how did he survive and where is he now?

Here’s what we know.

Jim Hopper is stranded in Russia in Stranger Things season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Hopper in Stranger Things season 4?

The finale of season 3 left us all in tears when Hopper died in the explosion at Starcourt Mall in order to save Joyce.

Or so we thought!

After his sacrifice, Joyce closed the gate to the Upside Down and the Byers family and El moved away from the cursed town of Hawkins.

However, fans were thrilled when the trailer for season 4 confirmed that Hopper is still alive!

So where is he now?

In episode two it’s revealed that Jim Hopper survived the explosion and is now being held captive in Russia.

After waking up in the mall, Hopper was captured by the remaining Russian soldiers we saw in season 3 and taken to a prison.

Hopper was captured by Russian soldiers in Stranger Things season 4 (Credit: Netflix)

What happened to Hopper?

After season 3’s finale, we were all sure that Jim Hopper was gone for good.

But episode two of season 4 thankfully confirms that our favourite sheriff is very much still alive.

In episode two, Hopper miraculously wakes up after the explosion and was ready to make his way out of the mall.

Until his luck finally runs out…

He is found and captured by Russian soldiers who were keen to make him pay for ruining their US Operation.

The cop is forced to endure weeks of torture at the hand of his captors who want information on Joyce.

They know Joyce had helped him to close the gate to the Upside Down and want to know who she was.

However, he resists their torture and is forced by the military to help build a railway with other prisoners.

Hopper is yet to reunite with his daughter Eleven (Credit: Netflix)

Do Hopper and Eleven reunite in Stranger Things season 4?

One of the highlights of Stranger Things season 3 was the sweet father and daughter relationship between Hopper and Eleven.

However, in season 4 we see Eleven heartbreakingly mourn the loss of Hopper, who she believes to be dead.

So do the pair reunite?

Unfortunately, Hopper and Eleven don’t reunite in the first part of season 4.

Eleven doesn’t even know that Hopper is still alive!

However as Joyce embarks on a mission to find Hopper in Russia, fans have hope that Hopper will see Eleven again in volume 2.

