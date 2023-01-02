Stonehouse on ITV1: Who is in the cast with Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen?

Stonehouse on ITV1 stars real-life married couple Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen but who is in the cast alongside them?

The new ITV drama follows the unbelievable true story of Labour MP John Stonehouse who faked his own death and fled to Australia.

There are a lot of familiar faces in this cast, so here’s how you recognise them all!

The full cast list of Stonehouse is here!

Actor Matthew Mcfadyen plays MP John Stonehouse (Credit: ITV)

Matthew Macfadyen leads the cast as John Stonehouse

Matthew Macfadyen leads the cast as MP John Stonehouse.

The 48 year old actor said this about playing John Stonehouse: “In the story as we tell it in this drama, there was real love and affection between John and Barbara and she was very ambitious for John.

“Barbara was a bright woman and they were a very good team. Keeley and I had great fun with that.”

And you’re bound to recognise many of Matthew’s roles!

One of his best known roles is Mr Fitzwilliam Darcy from the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice.

Since 2018, he has starred in the US drama Succession as Tom Wambsgans, the husband of Shiv Roy.

Matthew won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role as Tom earlier this year.

You might also recognise him from ITV true story drama Quiz, Matthew played Who Wants To Be a Millionaire fraudster Charles Ingram.

Other TV roles include Tom Quinn in Spooks and Inspector Edmund Reid from Ripperstreet.

His best-known film roles include Frost/Nixon, Enid, Anna Karenina and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Keeley Hawes as Barbara Stonehouse (Credit: ITV)

Keeley Hawes stars as Barbara Stonehouse

The wonderful Keeley Hawes, 46, stars as John’s wife Barbara Stonehouse.

Keeley says this about her role as Barbara: “In our story, we meet Barbara when she has been married to John for a number of years and they have three children.

“She was an intelligent woman who was very ambitious for her husband. It was a very male dominated world back then.”

Again, Keeley has plenty of roles that you’ll know!

One of her best known roles is MP Julia Montague in 2018’s smash-hit series Bodyguard.

Keeley wowed audiences as the ambitious politician alongside Richard Madden, and was nominated for a BAFTA for her role.

Another one of her best known and BAFTA nominated roles is DI Lindsay Denton from Line of Duty.

She was a love-to-hate character who recurred on the show from series two.

Last year, Keeley starred in It’s A Sin as struggling mother Valerie Tozer, who couldn’t accept her son Richie’s sexuality and HIV diagnosis.

Other well known TV roles include MI5 officer Zoe Reynolds in Spooks, DI Alex Drakes in Ashes to Ashes and Louise Durrell in The Durells.

She also recently starred as Dr Susannah Zellaby in Sky’s The Midwich Cuckoos and as Jo in BBC mini-series Crossfire.

Kevin R McNally plays Harold Wilson (Credit: ITV)

Stonehouse cast: Kevin R. McNally plays Harold Wilson

Kevin R. McNally plays Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

The 66 year old actor is probably best known as Joshamee Gibbs in The Pirates of The Caribbean film series.

He is one of the few characters to appear in every single film in the series, playing the devoted First Mate to Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

You might also recognise him from the fourth series of The Crown, where he played Margaret Thatcher’s press secretary Bernard Ingham.

He’s also known for playing Jack Greenwood in Sky Original’s Das Boot.

Other well known TV roles include James Hollis in Unforgotten, Richard Woodhull in Turn and Professor Eustacius Jericho in Doctor Who.

Actress Emer Heatley as Shelia Buckley (Credit: ITV)

Emer Heatley as Shelia Buckley

Emer Heatley plays Shelia Buckley, the secretary who John Stonehouse began an affair with.

This is the young actress’s second acting credit!

She was previously featured in Showtrial, as PC Cutts.

Emer has said: “It was a dream role. Every element of it was exactly the type of thing I love to work on.

“The script was fantastic. All of the team were lovely and so encouraging. Really aware that I was stepping in to play opposite Matthew and Keeley, who are so established.”

Dorothy Atkinson as Betty Boothroyd (Credit: ITV)

Stonehouse cast: Dorothy Atkinson plays Betty Boothroyd

Dorothy Atkinson, 56, plays Betty Boothroyd, Labour’s assistant chief whip.

You might recognise her as Pauline from the BBC sitcom Mum.

She’s also known for playing Florence Scanwell in Harlots, once again starring with her Mum co-star Lesley Manville.

Another one of her best known roles is on the US series Pennyworth. She plays Mary Pennyworth, Alfred’s mother.

She also recurred as auxiliary nurse Jane Sutton back in the second series of Call The Midwife.

Dorothy has recently guest starred in All Creatures Great and Small, Magpie Murders and Pistol.

Timothy Walker as Charles Elwell with Matthew Macfayden as John Stonehouse (Credit: ITV)

Stonehouse cast: Timothy Walker plays Charles Elwell

Timothy Walker plays Charles Elwell, a MI5 cold war spy.

The actor is probably best known for playing the groom, Angus, in the first wedding in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

He returned for the Red Nose Day special One Red Nose Day and a Wedding in 2019.

He’s also known for playing Grell in classic Doctor Who, appearing in the four The Trial of a Time Lord episodes back in 1986.

Timothy has had minor roles in the films Crush, Hannibal Rising and Bel Ami.

Actor Richard Dillane as Mackenzie (Credit: ITV)

Richard Dillane as Mackenzie

Richard Dillane plays Mackenzie, an officer investigating Stonehouse’s disapperance.

He’s probably best known as Orthopaedic Surgery Consultant Sean Anderson in Casualty. He had a stint on the show from 2008 until 2010, playing nurse Jessica Harrison’s husband.

He’s also known for playing the Duke of Sussex in the 2015 mini-series Wolf Hall, based on Hilary Mantel’s novels.

You might also recognise him from the historical drama The White Princess, where he played Sir Thomas Stanley.

He also starred in the Amazon Prime Original series The Last Post as Harvey Tilbrook.

He played Rom Harriman in West of Liberty.

Richard has also appeared in The Last Kingdom as Ludeca and Hemberg in Young Wallander.

He starred in the most recent series of Pennyworth as Patrick Wayne.

He guest starred in series 5 of The Crown as King George V and recently featured in Andor as Davo Sculdun, the baddie banker from Chandila.

Devon Black as Margeret Thatcher

Devon Black plays Margaret Thatcher in Stonehouse.

The actress has had quite a few guest roles on some big shows!

She’s previously guest-starred in Casualty, Wild at Heart and Holby City.

She has also had small roles in Love Soup, EastEnders and Doctors.

But the actress is best known for her stage work, starring in numerous West End roles and theatre tours.

Orla Hill stars as Jane Stonehouse

Orla Hill, 20, stars as Jane Stonehouse, John and Barbara’s eldest daughter.

She’s been acting since she was a child, with her first role in the film Song for Marion, starring alongside Christopher Eccleston.

She played Emily Calendar in the CBBC series Hetty Feather, based on Jacqueline Wilson’s novels.

In 2019, Orla starred in the mini-series A Confession, alongside Martin Freeman.

Who else stars in the cast of Stonehouse?

Aoife Checkland plays Julia Stonehouse, John and Barbara’s second daughter. This is the actress’s debut TV role.

Dainton Anderson plays Matthew Stonehouse, John and Barabara’s young son.

He has previously featured in Patrick Melrose as his son Thomas and played Marvin Mucklowe in This Country.

Will Adamsdale plays Harry Evans, he’s best known for playing Jason Armitage in the Channel 4 sitcom Campus.

Ieva Andrejevaite stars as Irena Bala, the actress is known for her roles in Lithuanian and Russian TV and films.

Igor Grabuzov plays Alexander Marek, and he is another actor known for his roles in Russian TV and movies.

Carl Batchelor plays officer Walters, this is the actor’s debut television role!

Stonehouse begins on Monday January 2 2023 on ITV1.

