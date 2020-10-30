Stacey Solomon has revealed that partner Joe Swash “struggles” with grief after the death of his father.

Appearing on today’s episode of Loose Women (Friday October 30), Stacey, 31, talked about Joe’s relationship with grief.

Stacey Solomon revealed Joe Swash struggled (Credit: ITV)

What was Stacey Solomon chatting about on Loose Women?

Appearing alongside Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams, Stacey and the gang discussed Kanye West giving Kim Kardashian a hologram featuring her late father for her birthday.

The chat turned to whether the panel members would do something similar.

Stacey then talked about Joe, and the loss of his father.

Joe lost his father Ricky from an undiagnosed condition when he was only 11-years-old.

Joe won’t keep any photographs of his dad around the house (Credit: ITV)

What did Stacey Solomon say?

Stacey told viewers that Joe is the total opposite of Kanye and Kim, preferring not to have reminders of his father around the house.

“Whenever something big in his life happens, like when Rex was born, he really struggles,” Stacey said, about the way he handles grief.

“I tell him that we should have photos of his dad around the house, but he doesn’t want them.”

Kaye Adams chipped in, saying that she prefers not to look at images of her late parents because that’s just the “way she is”.

Stacey replied: “I think [Joe’s] a lot like you – he doesn’t want to think about him every day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@realjoeswashy) on Oct 17, 2020 at 2:26pm PDT

What else has Joe said recently?

Father-of-two Joe – as well as helping to look after Stacey’s two children from a previous relationship – said he’d like another baby Rex running around soon.

On a recent episode of Loose Women, Joe said: “We’re going to talk about how I would love to have another little Rex running around.”

Stacey looked flabbergasted and replied: “How come I didn’t know about any of this!?”

