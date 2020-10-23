Joe Swash told Loose Women star Stacey Solomon he would love another child on today’s show.

The couple are already parents to their son Rex, one, and their other children from previous relationships.

But Joe admitted he’s “broody” and would like “another Rex running around”.

Joe Swash admitted he would like another child (Credit: ITV)

What did Joe Swash say?

Ahead of the show, Joe said: “We’re going to talk about how I would love to have another little Rex running around.”

Stacey replied: “How come I didn’t know about any of this?”

Later, Nadia Sawalha asked Joe: “You’re feeling broody as well, I hear, a little bird tells us. Is that right?”

Joe said: “Yeah, you know what it is? Because our Rex is growing up so fast and like he’s walking around and he’s talking to us and stuff.

Stacey and Joe have son Rex together (Credit: ITV)

“That baby year, it goes so fast. I think I’ve got one more in me ladies.”

Meanwhile, Joe recently spoke about proposing to Stacey.

He told the MailOnline: “It will come in time.

“We’ve had so many things we need to deal with, the kids, lockdown – I will get round to it eventually.”

He added: “Stacey has the wedding all planned in her head – I’m not going to have a say in any of it.”

Joe appeared on Loose Women on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Does Stacey Solomon want to get married?

Stacey has previously spoke about her desire to get married.

She said on Loose Women: “I often dream of that day Christine [Lampard]. I’ve been dreaming of that day for quite some time.

“I am one of those people who still really wants a big traditional wedding and I’m not even traditional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Oct 4, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

“I don’t know what it is – Disney, whoever – someone has got it into my brain that I want to be in a giant meringue dress while birds fly over with my veil and put it on my head.”

Joe and Stacey welcomed their son Rex last May.

Stacey also has sons Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight, from previous relationships.

Meanwhile, Joe is a dad to his son Harry, 13.

