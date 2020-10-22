Joe Swash says he has yet to propose to his partner Stacey Solomon because of lockdown.

The television star, 38, says he does hope to propose to the Loose Women panelist, 31, one day though.

In fact, he says it is ‘coming’ – potentially very soon – and that Stacey has already imagined exactly how their wedding will be.

Speaking to Mail Online, Joe said: “It will come in time.

“We’ve had so many things we need to deal with, the kids, lockdown – I will get round to it eventually.”

Before adding: “Stacey has the wedding all planned in her head – I’m not going to have a say in any of it.”

What’s more, Stacey even told fellow Loose Women panelist Christine Lampard of how much she’s been dreaming about their big day.

She said: “I often dream of that day Christine. I’ve been dreaming of that day for quite some time.

“I am one of those people who still really wants a big traditional wedding and I’m not even traditional.

“I don’t know what it is – Disney, whoever – someone has got it into my brain that I want to be in a giant meringue dress while birds fly over with my veil and put it on my head.

“And I just come in and walk down the aisle and I’m a glow.”

Joe and Stacey met five years ago when they were co-hosting I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp in Australia.

Announcing they were officially dating the following year, they’ve gone on to have a son, Rex, now one.

Stacey already has two sons, Zachary, 12, and Leighton, eight.

Meanwhile Joe has a son, Harry, 13, with his former fiancee Emma Sophocleous.

The couple sparked marriage rumours last year when they jetted off to the Maldives for a winter getaway.

They shared a series of snaps of their blended family dressed up smart on the beach.

Fans speculated whether they’d secretly tied the knot at the exotic location.



But the couple formerly denied the claims, and said the fam simply got dressed up for a nice dinner out.

This would be the first wedding for both of them.

Currently they share a sprawling Essex home which they both commute from for their respective media careers.

