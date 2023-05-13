Stacey Solomon has been replaced on Bake Off: The Professionals after hosting one season.

The presenter, 33, presented the Great British Bake Off spin-off last year, however it’s now been revealed that she will no longer be appearing on the show.

Taking to Twitter, the Great British Bake Off account wrote: “From Ted Lasso to tiramisu – we’re delighted to welcome @EllieJaneTaylor as our new co-host on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside @LiamcBakes.”

Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden will also be returning to the show as judges.

From Ted Lasso to tiramisu – we’re delighted to welcome @EllieJaneTaylor as our new co-host on Bake Off: The Professionals alongside @LiamcBakes Pastry chefs beware – judges @BenoitBlin_MCA & @Cherish_Finden are also back for pud! The new series arrives on @Channel4 this summer pic.twitter.com/nMuNIhKupP — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) May 12, 2023

Commenting under the post, one fan wrote: “Ellie is fabulous, she will be great with Liam. Has Stacey left or did she take maternity leave I wonder?”

A second said: “Brilliant news!, absolutely loved @EllieJaneTaylor on @PotteryThrow can’t wait.”

“@EllieJaneTaylor was great hosting the pottery throw down. Fab choice,” another added.

As well as starring in Tad lasso and hosting The Great Pottery Throwdown, Ellie was in last year’s Strictly line-up.

Last year, Stacey took to social media to announce her new TV role.

She wrote: “I just saw that Bake Off posted, so I can finally say that the reason I’ve been going off and filming every few weeks is because I’m going to be presenting Bake Off the professionals this year.

“I was so excited when they asked me. I’ve filmed a couple of episodes and it’s just been so much fun.”

She added: “Everyone is so lovely and I basically count them in and say ‘ready steady go’ and then I just eat cake all day.

“It’s such a cool job, I love it so much. I’m just so excited about it, I can’t wait to film the rest of it and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

