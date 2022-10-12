Somewhere Boy on Channel 4: Start date and everything we know about the dark comedy drama

Somewhere Boy is a new Channel 4 dark comedy series, which tells the story of a young and naive boy named Danny.

Having spent his whole life in isolation, Danny’s reality comes crashing down when he’s suddenly introduced to the big wide world outside.

But is it as scary as he thought?

The series is made by the same creator who wrote the dark and twisted series The End of the F**ing World.

So when does the new Channel 4 series start?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Lewis Gribben plays Danny in Somewhere Boy (Credit: Channel 4)

What is the plot of Somewhere Boy on Channel 4?

Somewhere Boy follows a young boy, Danny, who’s lived indoors almost his entire life.

Danny’s paranoid father told him that the world outside was full of monsters – the same monsters who took his mum.

For nearly 20 years, Danny and his dad have stayed in their remote home and sheltered themselves from the rest of the world.

Can you imagine not taking one foot outside!?

The pair spent their time listening to old records and watching movies that always had a happy ending.

Until one day, his secluded world shatters in an instant and Danny has to face life outside.

Danny discovers that his life has been a lie and that his father made the monsters up to keep him safe.

After Danny’s mum died in a car crash, his father became anxious and kept his son inside to prevent the same thing from happening to his son.

Danny starts to question his life with his father, leading to revelations which might make or break him, as he braves the real world.

Who wrote Somewhere Boy?

Pete Jackson created and wrote the series, the same mastermind behind The End of the F**ing World.

When asked what his starting point for the series was, he told National World: “I’ve got a young son, and I used to sit and listen to my dad’s records on his old record player with him.

“It made me think how fleeting those moments are, and what one might do to keep them going – to never have to send your beloved kids into the horrifying and complex real world.”

Somewhere Boy was filmed in South Wales (Credit: Channel 4)

How many episodes are there?

Somewhere Boy is an eight part series which airs on Channel 4.

The series will also be available on All4.

Who is in the cast of Somewhere Boy on Channel 4?

Lewis Gribben stars as Danny in the Channel 4 series Somewhere Boy.

His first major role was a drug dealer in the film T2 Trainspotting.

He went on to star in the dramas Deadwater Fell, Silent Witness and Shetland.

Rory Keenan plays the role of Danny’s dad, Steve.

He’s popular for playing Donal Henry in the BBC One series Peaky Blinders.

Rory has starred in many other shows including Striking Out, The Duchess and Versailles.

Lisa McGrillis also features in the series as Danny’s aunt, Sue.

Lisa has starred in many popular TV shows including Avoidance, Hebburn and No Offence.

She even recently starred in the award-winning thriller, Last Night in Soho, last year.

Also in the cast of Somewhere Boy is Samuel Bottomley, who plays Danny’s new friend Aaron.

He recently played the student who accused Sheridan Smith’s character of wrongdoing in The Teacher.

He’s also known for his roles in Ackley Bridge, and Jericho.

Snatch actor Johann Myers also stars, as does Wedding Season’s Jamie Michie.

Eva Pope plays Angie in the drama.

She’s known for playing Matron Bottomly in Hetty Feather, Rachel Mason in Waterloo Road, and Tanya Pooley in Corrie.

Lewis Gribben as Danny and Samuel Bottomley as Aaron in Somewhere Boy (Credit: Channel 4)

Where was Somewhere Boy filmed?

Somewhere Boy was filmed entirely in South Wales.

The Channel 4 series used a selection of stunning locations around Cardiff and the Brecon Beacons.

When does Somewhere Boy start?

Somewhere Boys starts on Sunday October 16 2022 on Channel 4.

It start at 10pm on the channel, and will be available on All4.

Read more: Shetland series 7 finale: DI Jimmy Perez quits in emotional last ever episode

Somewhere Boy starts on Channel 4 on Sunday October 16 2022 at 10pm.

Are you looking forward to Somewhere Boy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.