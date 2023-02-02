Sir David Jason king interviewed on Lorraine
Sir David Jason fans shared their fears earlier today (February 2) after seeing the Only Fools and Horses legend trending on Twitter.

Many admitted they were “sweating” having seen his name on the social networking site.

And they all jumped to the same conclusion about just what had happened to the national treasure, most famous for playing Del Boy Trotter in the comedy series.

Fans shared fears for Sir David Jason after seeing him trend on Twitter (Credit: YouTube)

Sir David Jason sparks fan fears

Earlier today, Twitter users were sent into a state of panic when they saw #SirDavidJason trending.

Many jumped to the conclusion that something awful had happened to David.

One shared: “Saw David Jason trending, I nearly screamed.”

A second added: “Saw David Jason was trending…. Don’t do that to me Twitter!”

“David Jason trending. Don’t do to me!” said a third.

“Nearly had a bloody heart attack seeing ‘Sir David Jason’ trending,” said another.

‘Crisis averted’

However, David Jason is, it appears, alive and well – and celebrating his birthday today, hence the Twitter love.

Luckily, it’s just his birthday. Crisis averted.

“When you see David Jason is trending…. But then you realise, it’s just his birthday. What a legend,” said one relieved fan.

“Luckily, it’s just his birthday. Crisis averted,” said another.

Today marks the Only Fools and Horses star’s 83rd birthday, in fact.

Perhaps he’s celebrating by calling everyone on Twitter who was worried something untoward had happened to him a “plonker”…

YouTube video player

