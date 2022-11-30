Sir Cliff Richard makes heartbreaking confession about his health as he details ‘terrifying’ fears

Sir Cliff Richard opened up about health fears while discussing his music on This Morning yesterday (Tuesday November 29).

The veteran pop star, 82, appeared on the ITV daytime show to discuss his new Christmas album.

Called Christmas With Cliff, it is the Mistletoe and Wine hitmaker’s first album dedicated to festive tracks in 19 years.

Furthermore, he is currently vying with Stormzy for the number one album spot in the charts.

However, Sir Cliff admitted to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby he find the prospect of going on long tours “terrifying” now.

And as he addressed the reasons why, retirement was also brought up by Phillip.

Will Sir Cliff Richard storm the Christmas 2022 charts? (Credit: ITV.com)

Sir Cliff Richard on tour

Sir Cliff indicated that going on extended tours of gigs is no longer right for him.

Pointing to his throat, he suggested he would be concerned about losing his voice if he had lots of dates lined up.

“I’m going to tour next year,” he confirmed to Phillip and Holly.

I think the days of me going on tour for six months are way behind me.

Sir Cliff went on: “I’m only doing about eight shows, I think.

“I think the days of me going on tour for six months are way behind me.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best-Loved Presenter now!

Sir Cliff Richard fears losing his voice during a long tour (Credit: ITV.com)

Sir Cliff Richard health confession

Furthermore, Sir Cliff revealed: “It is so terrifying to be on tour for lengths of time. As you never know what day you’ll wake up and that’s not going to work.

“So doing eight days I’m pretty confident I’ll be able to sing right the way through and not let anybody down.”

When Phillip mentioned retirement doesn’t seem to be an option for Sir Cliff, the singer noted he prefers to work when it pleases him.

‘Next year is my 65th year, and here I am in the charts with the most popular artist of the decade’ 🎤 pic.twitter.com/dGIKssu6RQ — This Morning (@thismorning) November 29, 2022

He also joked he didn’t want to be known for leaving music behind and then returning again for a payday, as he perceives some performers have done previously.

Sir Cliff chuckled: “Every day I hear of someone doing a comeback and I think: ‘They’ve run out of money.'”

He went on: “I don’t want anyone saying that about me.”

Sir Cliff Richard will tour in 2023 (Credit: ITV.com)

‘I don’t know Stormzy’

Despite any fears he may have about touring and his voice, it seems Sir Cliff remains keen to make an impression on the charts.

He told Phil and Holly he recognises he is up against a commercial powerhouse in Stormzy – but still fancies himself to put up a battle.

Sir Cliff reflected: “I’m going up against the most popular artist today, and I’m still able to compete. I’m really happy about it.”

Another bid for the Christmas charts by Sir Cliff Richard (Credit: ITV.com)

He went on by joking he wouldn’t wish Stormzy all the best for a tussle over the number one position.

“I don’t know Stormzy,” Sir Cliff said.

“I should say ‘may the best man win’. But I won’t in case he does.”

Read more: Sir Cliff Richard shuts down Charlie Brooks on The One Show: ‘Absolute rubbish!’

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.