Sir Cliff Richard shuts down Charlie Brooks on The One Show: ‘Absolute rubbish!’

Sir Cliff Richard caused an awkward moment on The One Show after shutting down EastEnders star Charlie Brooks.

The legendary crooner appeared on the BBC One show alongside the Janine Butcher actress on Friday night.

Sir Cliff Richard brutally shut down Charlie’s family story (Credit: BBC)

But when she tried to ask him a question it all went wrong.

Charlie asked Sir Cliff about a Brooks family mystery – that he may have once stepped in for her grandad’s band.

It was claimed that that was how Sir Cliff was discovered.

Charlie told him: “The story went, Cliff, that you – back in the day – were a roadie for my granddad.

“Now that could have been changed, it might be a myth. We don’t know.”

She added: “One evening, the lead singer went off and you stepped in, and there was a scout in that night and that’s when you were discovered.”

Sir Cliff Richard responds to Charlie Brooks’ family legend

However, Sir Cliff didn’t take long to shut her down, answering bluntly: “Absolute rubbish”.

Laughing host Gethin Jones tried to diffuse the tension, saying: “Such a brilliant build up, as well, wasn’t it?”

Charlie tried to laugh it off – but admitted she was gutted.

However another twist came when Sir Cliff revealed the story wasn’t that far from reality.

He explained that he used to play in pubs with two of his friends – a drummer and a guitarist.

And when Sir Cliff revealed they had played in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, Charlie added: “Yes, that’s where they’re from – Terry Park! He was an identical twin.”

Sir Cliff then told how a talent scout walked in to the pub where his band were playing.

Charlie was gutted that her story turned out to be wrong (Credit: BBC)

The scout seemed impressed and told Sir Cliff: “I can make you a star.”

At first Sir Cliff didn’t believe the scout.

He recalled saying that he and the rest of his bands were on the floor laughing in response.

But he later admitted that the scout helped to boost his career by securing the band gigs in venues in London’s Soho.

Meanwhile Charlie has quit EastEnders after just 18 months.

The actress made her big comeback as villain Janine Butcher, but will now bow out at the end of the year.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

