The funeral of Sir Captain Tom Moore is today (Saturday, February 27).

And BBC Breakfast paid tribute to the late fundraising legend with a heartfelt poem. The army veteran’s funeral is being held today following his tragic passing earlier this month.

To mark the occasion and celebrate Tom’s life, BBC Breakfast enlisted the help of Tom’s fans to give a reading in his honour.

Captain Sir Tom Moore, we salute you. These four performers wrote this poem in memory of the veteran whose funeral is later today. 💖https://t.co/AVPCGsIJDP pic.twitter.com/TKVqZ5wXNw — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 27, 2021

BBC Breakfast pays tribute to Sir Captain Tom

“We salute you,” read the tribute.

The poem went: “You taught us the sun will shine again, and the power of walking.

“Your gracious lessons on peace and hope. As you said, the clouds will go away. You made us believe.

If seeing people of colour on screen bothers you so much you really need to get over it.

“And now, I pray you are shining bright, as we are blessed to have you in the sky as a shining light.”

The show also shared the heart-wrenching tribute on Twitter. It had gone down a storm with most viewers.

One tweeted: “This is incredible!”

While a second replied: “My heart can’t take this!”

BBC Breakfast paid tribute to Sir Captain Tom (Credit: Splashnews)

Sir Captain Tom clip targeted by trolls

However, despite the positive response, the BBC’s efforts didn’t please everyone.

“I see they had to get the diversity message forced into the tribute,” ranted a user.

As a result of the trolling, others hit back.

“With all due respect, if seeing people of colour on screen bothers you so much you really need to get over it, because fortunately, they always will be!” replied a viewer.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user claimed Tom should never have travelled abroad at Christmas.

Sadly, the poem didn’t impress everyone. As a result, another troll labelled the tribute “boring”. Someone else branded it “over the top”.

Captain Tom’s funeral is today (Credit: BBC)

Captain Tom’s family announce his passing

The family of Captain Tom, who raised over £32million for the NHS by walking the length of his garden to mark his 100th birthday last year, confirmed the news of his death in a tweet on February 2.

Previously, they had shared that he was in hospital. They told followers: “I wanted to update everybody that today (Sunday, January 31) my father was admitted to hospital.

“Over the last few weeks, he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for COVID-19.”

Will you watch the funeral of Sir Captain Tom Moore? Did you like BBC Breakfast's tribute?