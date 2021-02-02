Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family surrounded him in the last photo of the beloved fundraiser.

The lockdown hero died at the age of 100 with his family at his bedside, after requiring assistance breathing due to coronavirus.

And in the last photo shared of him, Captain Tom beamed next to his loved ones.

Tom Moore on the day he received his knighthood (Credit: POOL / SplashNews.com)

What was the last photo of Captain Sir Tom Moore?

A photo shared on Captain Tom’s Twitter account last month (January 18) showed him giving a thumbs up to the camera.

With him in the picture are his daughter and son-in-law, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Colin Ingram, and two of his grandchildren, Benjie and Georgia.

The caption of the sweet snap read: “We’re full of hope from all the stories we’ve been hearing of people young and old doing incredible things.

“They prove what everyone is capable of and if we all unite we can make a real difference.”

The message concluded: “It doesn’t take much, even a smile can brighten a day #TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay.”

Tributes to fundraising hero

Tributes flooded social media after Captain Tom died.

Piers Morgan, who interviewed him on his Life Stories show, wrote on Twitter: “RIP Captain Sir Tom Moore, 100. A magnificent man. A national hero.

Sir Captain Tom Moore on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (Credit: ITV)

“In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism. Let us all heed his mantra in our own lives, ‘Tomorrow will be a good day’. Thank you, Tom.”

In our darkest hour since WW2, he rallied Britain with his resilience, courage and optimism.

The Queen also paid tribute to Captain Tom, whom she knighted in a ceremony at Windsor Castle last summer.

He received the accolade in light of his fundraising efforts, which saw him generate over £32million for the NHS by walking lengths of his garden.

The Royal Family’s Twitter account posted a photo of the monarch, 94, speaking to Tom and his family.

The Queen knighted Captain Tom last summer (Credit: SplashNews)

Message from The Queen

It read: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year.

“Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

Tom’s family confirmed he had died after battling coronavirus in a post on his Twitter page.

It read simply: “Captain Sir Tom Moore. 1920 – 2021.”

