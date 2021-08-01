Simon Rimmer has HOW many restaurants? What is the Sunday Brunch star’s net worth?

Viewers of Sunday Brunch on Channel 4 know Simon Rimmer as the culinary expert who hosts alongside Tim Lovejoy but he’s also behind loads of restaurants.

But the 59-year-old made his name as a restauranteur and chef before he became a familiar face on TV.

He’s also a husband and father who took part in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Here’s what you need to know about telly fave Simon.

How many restaurants does Simon Rimmer own?

According to his website, Simon is linked with fourteen restaurants. It has previously been reported his empire is worth £25million.

He is connected to seven eateries and bars in Manchester, including TROF and Alberts Schloss.

Simon also owns four restaurants in Liverpool, one in Birmingham and one each in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The first restaurant he acquired is Greens in West Didsbury, a suburb of Manchester. He bought it in 1990.

How did Simon Rimmer get into the restaurant business?

Simon originally studied fashion and textile design – and taught himself to cook.

He bought vegetarian restaurant Greens with business partner Simon Connolly.

“The whole purpose of buying it was to be the host with the most and to chat girls up,” he revealed in an appearance on Great British Menu.

Simon has admitted he was surprised a bank would lend them money. That’s because their careers were starting out at the time.

“We walked out of the bank and said to each other: “They’ve just said yes! Are they mad?'” he told the Express.

Does Simon Rimmer have a wife and children?

Simon keeps his personal life relatively private for a celebrity. However, he is married and has children.

He wed wife Ali in 1998 and has reflected on their strong bond during his time on Sunday Brunch. At one time she worked as a chef.

Simon reflected last year: “I’ve been married for 22 years. Like most people we have our ups and we have our downs.”

He continued: “However, communication is so important – to be open and honest with someone about your feelings is just so important.

“And we have managed to stay strong and committed throughout all of the things we have been through.”

Simon is also a dad to two children, Flo and Hamish.

He has said of his family: “On a personal level, I am very happy and fortunate to have the family I do.

“My wife is my rock and my partner in life and we have marvellous children who I am so proud of.”

