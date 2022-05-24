Silent Witness: Is Oscar Harris played by Vera star David Leon?

Silent Witness viewers were left distracted after spotting a familiar face – Oscar Harris – during last night’s show (May 23).

In the BBC One series, Oscar has been enlisted to help Professor Sam Ryder (Amanda Burton) with her latest case.

But what else has actor David Leon appeared in? And who does he play in Silent Witness?

David Leon portrays Oscar Harris in Silent Witness season 25 (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness: Who is Oscar Harris? Why did viewers recognise him?

In Silent Witness, Oscar has been taken on to help Professor Sam with her latest case.

He appeared at one point in the show alongside DSI Ronnie Boyle.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to instantly recognise British actor David.

It’s Joe from Vera!

Many took to Twitter to comment after recognising the star from his previous role in ITV’s Vera.

One shared: “It’s Joe from Vera! Gorgeous. #SilentWitness.”

A second posted: “Haha when’s Vera going to join him? #SilentWitness.”

David Leon portrayed Joe Ashworth in ITV show Vera (Credit: ITV)

Who was David Leon in ITV’s Vera?

Joe previously played Joe Ashworth in ITV drama series Vera.

The character proved to be a fan favourite during the first four seasons of the show.

After making his first appearance in 2011, Joe quickly became DCI Vera Stanhope’s – portrayed by Brenda Blethyn – right-hand man.

The pair formed a tight bond after tackling a number of cases together.

However, Joe moved away following the actor’s decision to leave the series.

His character was finally promoted, which resulted in his departure in 2014.

David starred alongside Brenda Blethyn in Vera for the first four seasons (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

David’s exit was particularly hard for actress Brenda, who admitted it was a was a “low point” for the series.

She previously explained: “A low point for me was when David Leon – who played DS Joe Ashworth, my right-hand man – left after series four.

“Fortunately, the wonderful Kenny Doughty came to join us as DS Aiden Healy.

“When we’re off-camera, we have a great laugh. There’s great camaraderie among the whole cast and crew, but especially between Kenny and me.”

What else has Silent Witness star David Leon appeared in?

Since leaving Vera, David has taken on a number of other acting roles.

He went on to appear in BBC’s The Refugees as Alex and In the Dark as DI Adam Perrin.

David also starred in Gold Digger in 2019, a six-part drama miniseries on BBC One.

David has also directed and produced a number of films.

Following his time on the ITV series, the actor started production on drama television miniseries, Orthodox.

The Netflix series follows three Hasidic Jews as they attempt to leave their ultra-Orthodox community.

