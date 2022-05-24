Silent Witness viewers issue warning to the BBC as Nikki and Jack finally get together

Silent Witness viewers were left thrilled as Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson spent the night together.

The popular BBC One drama series returned to screens last night for its 25th series (May 23).

During the show’s first episode, Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) were seen getting flirty over a drink in a bar.

Jack and Nikki kissed on Silent Witness last night (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness: What happened between Nikki and Jack?

After leaving the bar, the pair headed back to their hotel rooms.

However, they both came to a halt just as Nikki was about to enter her door.

She brought up a kiss they had previously shared in the back of a taxi during the last series.

Recalling the moment, Nikki said: “It feels about a million years ago now but… what happened in the taxi. After the flood.”

Jack responded: “No, no.”

She added: “Good. I was worried that… did I overstep the mark? Only because, I kissed you, then you had to go.”

Jack moved in to kiss Nikki, before following her into the hotel room.

Jack and Nikki spent the night together – much to the delight of viewers! (Credit: BBC One)

How did viewers respond?

While most fans were thrilled over the moment, others speculated over what’s in store for the pair.

And they don’t have much hope!

On Twitter, one fan said: “Full warning if Jack and Nikki break my heart I will sue the BBC. #SilentWitness you can’t make us wait all this time for them to get together then hurt them.”

Those writers better not break my heart.

Alongside a clip of a man throwing over a table, a second tweeted: “Me at the BBC if they get Jack and Nikki together finally, only to give him something horrible.”

A third wrote: “Ok so #SilentWitness is as brilliant as ever but I have convinced myself that something awful will happen to Jack or Nikki now they are finally together. Those writers had better not break my heart.”

A fourth posted: “They gave us Jack and Nikki and now they’re gonna take it away I can feel it.”

Meanwhile, others were delighted to see the pair together following years of flirting.

One wrote: “#SilentWitness cant wait to see how Jack & Nikki work out!”

Another posted: “Not sure what I’m more invested in, Jack and Nikki’s relationship or the actual storyline.”

In addition, a third said: “The way Jack and Nikki look at each other is UNMATCHED #SilentWitness.”

A fourth added: “Sorry I 100% screamed! #SilentWitness I have said for YEARS that Jack & Nikki would be perfect.”

However, one shared: “There is no chemistry between Jack and Nikki whatsoever. #SilentWitness.”

Silent Witness series 25 is back with episode two tonight (May 24) at 9pm on BBC One.

