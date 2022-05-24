Silent Witness viewers were left fearing over forensic scientist Jack Hodgson on the BBC One series last night (May 23).

To mark the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness, Amanda Burton returned to reprise her role of Professor Sam Ryan.

But while fans were thrilled to have the original pathologist back on screens, others were left worried over much-loved character Jack.

Silent Witness viewers have shared their fears over Jack Hodgson (Credit: BBC One)

Silent Witness season 25: Jack Hodgson worries viewers

David Caves returned as Jack in the crime drama last night.

During the show’s first episode, Jack was seen complaining of a headache.

He first mentioned his “splitting headache” whilst out for a drink with Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox).

Read more: Silent Witness: Who is Tom Faulkner? How does he know Nikki? Who plays him?

Jack then went on to take tablets for the pain the next day.

And it appears fans were quick to speculate over the scenes.

Many took to social media to share their concerns for Jack’s condition.

Jack complained of a headache (Credit: BBC One)

What did Silent Witness fans say?

On Twitter, one said: “Am I the only one watching worried that Jack having a headache and mentioning it twice means he will have something horribly wrong with him by the end of this series? #SilentWitness.”

Another added: “I’m really worried about Jack #SilentWitness.”

A third wrote: “Now then I must admit I’m a little concerned over our Jack’s headaches. I hope it’s not going to be something more serious.”

I’m really worried about Jack.

A fourth shared: “I hope Jack isn’t ill with his headaches etc #SilentWitness.”

Meanwhile, one viewer predicted something far worse for Jack.

They wrote: “I think Jack may have a brain tumour #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25.”

really worried about Jack #SilentWitness — Cath 🇺🇦 (@doctorwhofan1) May 24, 2022

Now then I must admit I'm a little concerned over our Jack's "Headaches" I hope it's not going to be something more serious……..🤔#SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/AhYAHaQi64 — Julie Deighton (@JulieDeighton3) May 23, 2022

I hope Jack isn't ill with his headaches etc 😔😔#SilentWitness — Sharon S (@SSchiavo123) May 23, 2022

Yep he’s going to get a brain haemorrhage — Kevin G Conroy🇪🇺🧑🏻‍🦽 (@KevGeo2011) May 23, 2022

I think Jack may have a brain tumor #SilentWitness #SilentWitness25 — Debbie Blackman (@DebbieBlackma14) May 23, 2022

A second agreed: “He’s going to get a brain haemorrhage.”

Meanwhile, it comes after actor David shared his delight over returning to play the much-loved character.

Read more: Silent Witness series 25: How many episodes is it, what cast are back, and when does it start?

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I really like the character, and I’ve been lucky enough to play him for so long.

“It’s the longest professional job I’ve ever had, and hardly anyone ever gets to play a character for 10 years. It’s unbelievable. I never imagined that would happen.”

Silent Witness series 25 is back with episode two tonight (May 24) at 9pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.