Tearful Shirley Ballas makes heartbreaking confession to emotional partner during BBC show

Shirley Ballas was left in tears alongside her partner in an episode of BBC’s new show Unbreakable.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 62, was joined by her partner Daniel Taylor (Danny) as she spoke about a heartbreaking family tragedy.

In an emotional moment, Shirley can be seen describing the heartbreaking moment she found out her brother had taken his own life. She then confessed that she believes Danny could be what her brother was to her.

The 62-year-old spoke about losing her brother (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas speaks about heartbreaking family tragedy

She said: “The police knocked on the door, and they said ‘Mrs Rich.’ I stepped aside and my mother moved forward. And they said, ‘We’re so sorry to tell you your son has died.’

“I think we just stood there in utter disbelief because I think anybody who knew my brother it was the furthest person ever that would take their own life. For sure.”

Shirley’s brother David died in 2003 at the age of 44.

She added: “I struggled for many many years, thinking if I had known more about men’s mental health. If I had stopped for a moment, if, if, if. You do blame yourself. It plays a part in your heart for the rest of your life.”

Shirley’s confession

Speaking to Danny, Shirley got tearful as she said: “I feel like you’ve taken that spot over from my brother. Over the last three and a half years, I think you can be that person that he was to me in my heart.”

Danny became emotional as he replied: “That’s a big thing to say, Shirley. I’m hugely proud of Shirley.

“I think I have come to the party late on Shirley’s journey, but I quietly sit there at the back and I feel this great warmth of pride having known what she’s been through.”

Shirley and Danny, 50, first began dating in 2019 after performing in the pantomime Jack And The Beanstalk together.

Shirley made an emotional confession to Danny (Credit: BBC)

They then moved in together during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

She told The Sun: “We decided to do lockdown together and that was like 150 years in two years. We got to know each other inside out. We both realised that we are quite compatible. So we talked about getting married then. I don’t know how I would like him to propose … I would rather not know.”

Shirley talks mariage

The star was married to fellow professional ballroom dancer Sammy Stopford from 1980 to 1984. She then married Corky Ballas from 1985 to 2007. Her and Corky share son Mark Ballas, 36, together.

Shirley added: “We do have a ring in the safe. It was a real palaver, and not a small thing to get that ring together. When we decide to do it I will tell you how the ring came about and where the stones were sourced.

“I like everything prepared and organised … he says, ‘I’ll do it when I am ready’. I’m always giving him a nudge. But the more you nudge him, the more he takes ten steps back. So let’s see when he’s ready. He has never been married and I have been married twice.”

