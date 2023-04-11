The BBC has confirmed that series 8 of Shetland has begun filming and shared the exciting line-up of guest stars joining the show.

Douglas Henshall exited the series last year, with Ashley Jensen taking over the lead detective role. And fans will be excited to hear about the guest stars joining the new series.

The new series of Shetland will see Ashley’s character, Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder, return to her native Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

Shetland series 8 has begun filming (Credit: BBC)

Shetland series 8: Sherwood and Holby City stars join cast

Shetland has featured many great guest stars over the years, and series 8 is no exception. Phyllis Logan, who you might recognise as head Downtown Abbey housekeeper Mrs Hughes, will guest star in series 8.

Jamie Sives, who is best known for playing Jake McCall in Guilt and DS Michael McAndrews in Annika, will also join the cast. Holby City favourite Dawn Steele, who recently starred in Granite Harbour, will also feature in series 8. EastEnders fans will recognise Don Gilet, known for playing Lucas Johnson on the soap when he joins the Shetland cast. He also recently starred in Sherwood.

River City star Ann Louise Ross and Hope Springs actress Lorraine McIntosh also join the guest star cast.

Douglas Henshall left Shetland last year (Credit: BBC)

Who returns to the cast of Shetland? What is the new series about?

Shetland fans will also be left wondering who is returning to the cast after Douglas Henshall’s departure as DI Jimmy Perez.

Fans will be happy to know that Alison O’Donnell is returning as DI Tosh. Steven Robertson will return as DC Sandy Wilson alongside Lewis Howden as Sergeant Billy McCabe, as well as Anne Kidd as Cora McLean and Angus Miller as Donnie. Conor McCarry will also return as PC Alex Grant as well as Euhbha Akilade as PC Lorna Burns.

Shetland series 8 will see DI Ruth Calder return to her home of Shetland. As Tosh is faced with an investigation into a string of mysterious animal deaths, she is forced to pause it to help DI Ruth Calder find the witness to a gangland murder before it’s too late.

However, Ruth’s hostility to Shetland will force Tosh to challenge her view of her adopted home as their journey into the darker recesses of Shetland’s past and present tests their fragile new partnership.

Shetland series 8 has begun filming and will return to BBC One later this year.

Shetland will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

