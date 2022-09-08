Shetland viewers have worked out who’s the killer ahead of final

Shetland series 7 viewers believe that they’ve worked out who the killer is ahead of the series finale.

Viewers have been glued to their sofas over the last five weeks as this series, which is Douglas Henshall‘s last, hurtles towards a thrilling conclusion.

What has happened on Shetland series 7?

Shetland series 7 has been another exciting series of the hit BBC One show.

Episode five of the series bought us even closer to discovering who the killer Jimmy Perez and team are pursuing really is.

Last night’s episode also saw Martin exposed for who he really is.

The mysterious character was in fact an undercover counter-terrorism cop!

However, episode five didn’t answer every single one of the viewers’ questions.

Viewers still don’t know who killed Connor Cairns, William Rodgers, and Byrd Fleming.

However, some viewers think they’ve already sussed out who the guilty party is.

Viewers speculate

Fans of the show took to Twitter yesterday to reveal that they think it’s Alison (Laurie Brett) who’s behind the murders.

“It’s Alison surely,” one viewer simply tweeted.

“Definitely suspicious of Alison. Think she was giving herself an alibi by saying Lloyd/Walter was with her every evening,” another speculated.

“Bet it’s Alison!” a third wrote.

“Convinced that Alison is hiding the truth. Who is the bomb maker in the hoodie? Any connection? #Shetland can’t wait for final episode… but I dont want it to end especially as it’s Jimmy Perez exit,” another tweeted.

“#Shetland – the killer and the b0mber are two different people. One is Alison, but not quite sure her role or the other person involved, although CA are her initials reversed,” a fifth said.

Shetland series 7 to be Douglas Henshall’s last

Series 7 of Shetland is, for those who don’t know, Douglas’ last in the role of DI Jimmy Perez.

Douglas has been in the role since the show began back in 2013.

Back in July, it was announced that following the conclusion of series 7, Douglas would be leaving the series.

Explaining his decision, he said: “After series 5 of Shetland, David Kane and I decided we wanted to do two more series to complete the story of Jimmy Perez.”

“So series 6 and 7 were commissioned together to give us time to wrap up Perez’s story to a satisfactory end,” he continued.

“It’s been one of the privileges of my career to play Jimmy Perez for almost 10 years and to work with so many wonderful people both in front of and behind the camera and also to spend so much time in Shetland.”

He then went on to say that he will miss playing Perez, as well as the Shetland isles.

Fear not Shetland fans, just because Douglas is leaving, doesn’t mean the series is coming to an end. Season eight will return in 2023 with a new lead in place.

Shetland series 7 concludes on Wednesday (September 14) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

