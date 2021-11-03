The character of Donna Killick has returned to Shetland and has ruffled a coop full of feathers – but who plays the murderer in the BBC One series?

The popular Ann Cleeves drama continues on BBC One this week, and Donna Killick is once again in the centre of things.

So who’s the actress behind the character and where do we know her from?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Fiona Bell stars as Donna Killick in Shetland, but what’s her backstory? (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Donna Killick in Shetland?

Donna Killick first appeared in series four of Shetland in 2018.

She was the head of an animal sanctuary and the mother of Alan Killick, who worked with her.

Her backstory revealed that her late husband Kevin was abusive to her.

Donna went on to have an affair with Duncan Hunter – the father of DI Jimmy Perez’s stepdaughter Cassie.

She was eventually revealed to be the murderer of local girl Lizzie Kilmuir.

Having escaped capture by the police, Donna stayed silent as innocent man Thomas Malone served 23 years for Lizzie’s murder.

At the end of series four, Donna eventually confessed her guilt and was imprisoned.

However, she has now been released as she’s dying from terminal cancer.

Who plays Donna Killick in Shetland?

The character of Donna Killick in Shetland is played by Fiona Bell.

Fiona Bell first appeared as Donna in the fourth series in 2018.

Her character has returned in series six and could well be linked to the murder of local lawyer Alex Galbraith.

Alex was representing Donna and secured her release before his death.

Understandably, nobody is happy to see Donna back in the village.

Donna Killick pleads with Duncan Hunter to let her see their son in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

What has actress Fiona Bell been in before?

Fiona Bell is a Scottish actress, who has been on our TV screens since 1995 when she played a small part in The Bill.

She went on to play Diane’s mother in the 1996 cult film Trainspotting.

She is perhaps best known for her role as Sergeant Angela McLeod in the ITV drama series Soldier Soldier, opposite Robson Green and Jerome Flynn.

Fiona played the role from 1997 to 1998.

She has portrayed Donna Killick in the BBC One crime drama series Shetland from 2018.

In 2020, Fiona appeared as Hilary in the BBC One drama series The Nest.

She played the brother of Dan (Martin Compston).

Fiona also portrayed Gillian Mooney in Blood, opposite Adrian Dunbar – so she’s worked with two Line of Duty legends!

The actress has also popped up in EastEnders as PC Elaine Monks, Mel Johnson in Casualty, Abigail Vickers in Dead Still, and Angela Cunningham in Kin.

How old is Fiona Bell and where is she from?

Fiona was born in Rosneath, part of Argyll and Bute, in Scotland.

She has not revealed her birth date, so her age is currently unknown.

Fiona Bell has played Donna Killick in Shetland since 2018 (Credit: BBC One)

Is she married?

Fiona Bell is married to fellow actor Conor Mullen.

They met while filming Soldier Soldier in 1997.

The couple have four children – Hannah, Georgia, Cassie and Keir – and live in Dublin together.

In an interesting aside, Conor is the first cousin of Larry Mullen, Jr – the drummer of U2.

Shetland continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One.

