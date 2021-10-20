Shetland on BBC One: What happened to Jimmy Perez’s wife in Shetland?

Shetland returns with a sixth series and DI Jimmy Perez is haunted by memories of his late wife – but what happened to her?

Why does Cassie Perez have two dads, and who is her biological father?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Douglas Henshall stars as DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

What happened to Jimmy Perez’s wife in Shetland?

Fans of Shetland know that the series follows widower Jimmy Perez, who lives and works on the Shetland Islands.

As well as his all-consuming job as a Detective Inspector, Jimmy is doing his best to bring up his teenage step-daughter Cassie.

In series six, viewers see DI Perez (Douglas Henshall) attending the funeral of his mother on Fair Isle.

Naturally, the death of his mother brings back memories of his late wife.

Jimmy moved from Fair Isle to Shetland after the death of his wife Fran.

Mark Bonnar as Duncan Hunter in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Jimmy Perez wife death – how did she die?

In the first series of Shetland on BBC One, Jimmy has recently moved from Fair Isle to start afresh after the death of his wife Fran.

In the Ann Cleeves books that Shetland is based on, Jimmy’s wife died a grisly death.

Jimmy’s wife Fran got stabbed and died in book four, Blue Lightning, just before she and Jimmy were to get married.

However, her death differs in the BBC One show.

The series hasn’t really referred to how Fran died.

But there have been references to her having an “illness”.

Why does Cassie Perez have two dads?

Cassie Perez is the biological daughter of Duncan Hunter and step-daughter of DI Jimmy Perez.

She was just three years old when her mum Fran and Duncan divorced, as a result of his serial philandering.

Now, Duncan’s second marriage is under the same strain for the same reasons.

Jimmy appears to have main custody probably because he’s way more reliable that Duncan!

Cassie is now at university and not living at home with Jimmy.

Erin Armstrong stars as Cassie Perez in Shetland (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Cassie Perez?

Young actress Erin Armstrong plays Jimmy Perez’s step-daughter Cassie.

Jimmy shares custody with his friend Duncan Hunter, who is Cassie’s biological dad.

Actress Erin has also starred as Emma in Glasgow Girls, Mackenzie in World’s End, and Hectorina in Rillington Place.

DI Jimmy Perez shares an intimate moment with Alice (Credit: BBC One)

Jimmy Perez love life – has he dated since his wife died?

In series five, Jimmy became close to an old friend called Alice, played by actress Catherine Walker.

The only problem was she was already married to Chris (Derek Riddell).

Alice was a newcomer to Shetland, although she seemed to know Jimmy pretty well already from the past.

She was opening a refuge, and her husband was in the process of gutting and renovating a property.

Catherine Walker told The Sunday Post: “I’m going to play a really strong character, someone whose type of relationship with Inspector Perez he hasn’t experienced before. I’m really excited.”

Despite the barriers, Jimmy and Alice shared a kiss in series five.

However, Jimmy eventually discovered that Alice and Chris were at the centre of the people smuggling ring he was investigating.

As the final credits rolled, you felt inclined to assume Alice wouldn’t be back for series six.

Shetland series six starts on Wednesday October 20 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

