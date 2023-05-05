Sharon Osbourne reveals terrible side effect to controversial weight loss jab which helped her lose 30lb

Sharon Osbourne has revealed some terrible side effects she experienced as a result of a weight loss jab.

The controversial jabs reportedly helped the star to lose 30 pounds in four months, however it seems it came at a cost.

Sharon Osbourne has warned of the side effects of weight loss injections (Credit: Splash News)

TV star Sharon spoke about her experience with weight loss injections on TalkTV. Her comments follow the news that WeGovy, a new line of the drug, have delayed their UK launch indefinitely. The roll-out was put on pause amid fears there could be too high a demand for the drugs.

Sharon Osbourne weight loss

Sharon shared that weight loss drugs have allowed her to shed 30lb in weight in just four months. However she has warned others that “there is always no quick recipe” to weight loss, revealing that the jabs brought her some pretty nasty effects.

Every day I felt nauseous.

In a discussion with co-host Daisy McAndrew on The Talk, Sharon revealed that using weight loss drugs “made [her] very sick for a couple of months”. She said: “The first couple of months, I just felt naseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

Weight loss drugs made Sharon feel sick everyday for months (Credit: Talk TV)

Sharon said that she endured these terrible side effects for a gruelling “four months” in order to achieve her 30 pound weight loss. Sharon is currently in the UK to help out with TalkTV’s coverage of the King’s coronation.

She will join Vanessa Feltz to host a coronation watchalog from 10am to 3am on TalkTV on Saturday.

