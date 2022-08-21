Shane Richie’s appearance leaves Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow fans all saying the same thing

Shane Richie appeared on a repeated episode of Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow last night and fans were all left saying the same thing.

EastEnders actor Shane was taking part in a celebrity edition of Name That Tune.

But despite only making it to the second round, fans watching were more concerned about how he looked.

Shane’s appearance sparked concern (Credit: ITV)

Shane Richie on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow

They likened him to Count Dracula with a couple asking if he was okay as he didn’t ‘look well’.

“Is Shane Richie ok?? He looks ill??” wrote one.

“Shane Richie definitely doesn’t look well but our Alan Carr is amazing as usual,” added another.

A third said: “Shane Richie giving a whiff of the grandpa Munster here.”

“Count Dracula,” added someone else.

In fact, when the episode aired originally back in May 2021, viewers felt the same.

One asked: “Is Shane Richie okay? He looks like he’s been bitten by Dracula.”

“Shane is looking like one of the vampires from Twilight,” added a second.

“The Ghost of Shane Richie currently on ITV,” joked a third.

Alfie is coming back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Shane Richie returns to EastEnders

Despite looking a little different in 2021, Shane will be back in a very familar role later this year when he returns to EastEnders as Alfie Moon.

Alfie was last seen back in January 2019 when he fled Albert Square after stealing money from Phil Mitchell. But what brings him back?

Could it have something to do with his ex-wife Kat Slater?

Alfie and Kat split for good in 2018 when he fathered a child with her cousin, Hayley Slater.

As the past quickly caught up on him, he fled Walford in 2019. But he made an enemy of Phil Mitchell in the process.

So what brings Alfie back to Walford after over three years away?

That familiar leather jacket will be back (Credit: BBC)

Shane’s joy over Alfie’s return

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Shane Richie said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege to be asked back to my TV home of Albert Square.

“I’m looking forward to catching up with some old cast mates and meeting some new ones.

“The new exec producer Chris Clenshaw has been instrumental in wanting to bring Alfie Moon back with some wonderful storylines… and who am I to say no? I can’t wait.”

