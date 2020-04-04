The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Saturday 4th April 2020
TV

Saturday Night Takeaway viewers make plea to Ant and Dec after final show

Ant and Dec, your country needs you!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: Ant and Dec, Britain's Got Talent, Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway aired its final episode of the series tonight (Saturday, April 4).

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly should have been presenting the show from America.

But the Takeaway was forced to change its plans for the usual end of the series extravaganza because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, as with last week, Ant and Dec hosted the show from their respective sofas.

Saturday Night Takeaway was hosted by Ant and Dec from home for a second week (Credit: ITV)

And the programme was made up of highlight clips from previous series of the ITV show, including a roll-on-the-floor-funny I'm A Celebrity... Get In Me Ear with Dermot O'Leary.

The final show was made up of highlights from previous series (Credit: ITV)

A minority of viewers were left feeling disappointed that their favourite programme was just a look-back compilation.

One grumbled: "Highlights again! Surely they could have planned some fun things to do in their houses."

However, most were just gutted about the show ending. Some begged ITV to keep it running through lockdown to keep the nation's morale up.

"No I don’t want it to be last in the series," said one fan.

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, saying: "What are we gonna do without @itvtakeaway? Can’t we just continue through lockdown?

"We need you guys more than ever.Thanks lads for brightening up the nation in these testing times."

Others thanked Ant and Dec for raising their spirits.

One said: "Two talented boys who never fail to put a smile on my face and millions of others round the country. Thanks boys!"

Britain's Got Talent is back next weekend (Credit: Splash)

While it's sad to say goodbye to Takeaway, there is some good news: Britain's Got Talent, hosted by the Geordie duo, returns next Saturday!

Read more: All the details of the new series of Britain's Got Talent

Are you going to miss Saturday Night Takeaway? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Ant and Dec Britain's Got Talent Saturday Night Takeaway

Trending Articles

 James Martin says missing out on marriage and kids is 'biggest low of his career'
Ronan Keating's wife shares cute photo of son bonding with newborn sister
Mrs Brown’s Boys star Brendan O’Carroll's sister has died
Peter Andre says kids are 'terrorising the house' as son Theo swears
Kelvin Fletcher shaves his head during coronavirus lockdown
Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds suffering coronavirus symptoms