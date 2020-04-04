Saturday Night Takeaway viewers make plea to Ant and Dec after final show

Saturday Night Takeaway aired its final episode of the series tonight (Saturday, April 4).

But the Takeaway was forced to change its plans for the usual end of the series extravaganza because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, as with last week, Ant and Dec hosted the show from their respective sofas.

Saturday Night Takeaway was hosted by Ant and Dec from home for a second week (Credit: ITV)

And the programme was made up of highlight clips from previous series of the ITV show, including a roll-on-the-floor-funny I'm A Celebrity... Get In Me Ear with Dermot O'Leary.

The final show was made up of highlights from previous series (Credit: ITV)

A minority of viewers were left feeling disappointed that their favourite programme was just a look-back compilation.

One grumbled: "Highlights again! Surely they could have planned some fun things to do in their houses."

Highlights again! Surely they could have planned some fun things to do in their houses #SaturdayNightTakeway — Francesca Gunn (@GunnHFran2) April 4, 2020

However, most were just gutted about the show ending. Some begged ITV to keep it running through lockdown to keep the nation's morale up.

"No I don’t want it to be last in the series," said one fan.

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, saying: "What are we gonna do without @itvtakeaway? Can’t we just continue through lockdown?

"We need you guys more than ever.Thanks lads for brightening up the nation in these testing times."

What are we gonna do without @itvtakeaway can’t we just continue through lockdown? We need you guys more than ever @antanddec 😆🙏🏻 thanks lads for brightening up the nation in these testing times #SaturdayNightTakeway — KevB (@kevkbaker) April 4, 2020

Others thanked Ant and Dec for raising their spirits.

One said: "Two talented boys who never fail to put a smile on my face and millions of others round the country. Thanks boys!"

Thank god for @antanddec tonight ❤️ Two talented boys who never fail to put a smile on my face and millions of others round the country. Thanks boys! #SaturdayNightTakeway @ITV #itv — Emily (@em199214) April 4, 2020

Britain's Got Talent is back next weekend (Credit: Splash)

While it's sad to say goodbye to Takeaway, there is some good news: Britain's Got Talent, hosted by the Geordie duo, returns next Saturday!

