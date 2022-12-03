Sir Cliff Richard was the guest on Saturday Kitchen today, but his appearance didn’t go down well with fans of the show.

As they began their countdown to Christmas on Saturday December 3, Cliff, who has a new Christmas album out, was there to face his food heaven or hell.

Matt Tebbutt introduced him to the show: “Our special guest today is the perfect person to launch anyone’s Christmas countdown, he’s always at the top of everyone’s Christmas party playlist. Please welcome the legendary Sir Cliff Richard.”

Cliff is promoting his new Christmas album (Credit: BBC)

Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen

The singer is currently promoting his new album, which is sitting at No.2 in the charts.

“I shouldn’t really be here,” he said.

“I never thought I’d age to 50 let alone 82 and all these Stormsy’s and people are having to compete with me whereas I thought it would be a competition between some of the new guys.

“My record is at No.2 and that’s without any streaming and the Top 50 radio play don’t play me, so I’m No.2 without any of their help.”

He then joked: “But I’d prefer their help!”

Cliff didn’t go down well with all the fans (Credit: BBC)

Cliff’s age stuns fans

Some viewers couldn’t believe how old he was. One called him “ageless”.

“Sir Cliff Richard making a great appearance on Saturday Kitchen. An ageless British legend!” They wrote on social media.

“Wow! Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen looks absolutely STUNNING. I can’t believe how young he looks and his thick head of hair. He looks about 19 but is 82!?!? Bloody love our Cliff,” said someone else.

Another agreed: “Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen. Hard to believe he is 82!”

‘Switching off’ said some viewers (Credit: BBC)

Fans ‘switch off’

However, many viewers weren’t happy to see him as the guest. They said they’d be “switching off” over his appearance on the Saturday morning show.

“Sir Cliff on Saturday Kitchen. That’s most of the nation switching off,” said one.

“Cliff Richard is on Saturday Kitchen. I don’t think I can watch,” agreed another.

A third wrote: “They’ve got Cliff out of his coffin for Christmas and is now on Saturday kitchen , THANKS SANTA !!! NOT !!!”

“Won’t watch today’s, not a fan of Cliff at all,” said someone else.

A fourth added: “Seeing Cliff Richard on Saturday Kitchen is making me feel a bit queasy.”

“I’ve never voted Hell on Saturday Kitchen Live before…For Cliff bloody Richard I’ve made an exception. Can’t stand the bloke,” raged another.

Matt really didn’t want to cook octopus (Credit: BBC)

Food heaven or hell?

Sir Cliff did indeed face his food heaven or hell.

Of his heaven choice, he said: “I was born in India and I’ve always loved, and even last night I had, a chicken tikka masala with rice and spinach and mushroom bhaji.”

He then told of his hell: “My real hell is raw oysters, I can’t bear them in my mouth.”

Matt told him: “You might have octopus,” to which Cliff put his fingers in his mouth in a vomitting motion.

Matt didn’t want to make octopus either having swore he’d never cook it again after watching Netflix flim My Octopus Teacher. He begged viewers: “Don’t make me cook that”.

Fortunately 72 per cent wanted Cliff to have heaven.

Sadly, though, it was too hot to eat before the credits rolled!

Read more: Cliff Richard makes heartbreaking confession as he details health fears

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.