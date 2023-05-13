Saturday Kitchen viewers stunned by Matt Tebbutt’s appearance today

Saturday Kitchen viewers watching the BBC One show today (Saturday May 13) were stunned by Matt Tebbutt‘s appearance.

Matt was togged out in his flashiest gear for the Eurovision special, with guests also dressed up to the nines in celebration.

Show regular Olly Smith, meanwhile, wore a Union Jack print suit, accompanied by a pink feather boa.

But despite Olly attempt at grabbing douze fashion points for the UK, it was Matt’s get up that came in for the most reaction on social media as the show was airing.

Olly Smith looks to be hoping for a British victory this evening (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

Ahead of this evening’s (Saturday May 13) Eurovision final, a line up of foodies from participating nations took part in Saturday Kitchen.

They included chef Olia Hercules, representing Ukraine, fellow cook Niklas Ekstedt (Sweden) and food writer Donal Skehan (from Ireland).

Despite their blindingly-bright attire, however, their garish garments were no match for Matt’s look which was gaudy enough to cause an international incident.

What Matt Tebbutt wore on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How Saturday Kitchen viewers reacted

Show fans had mixed responses to Matt’s rainbow jacket – but most of them were pretty strong nonetheless.

One onlooker tweeted: “@SaturdayKitchen Matt what were you thinking by wearing that awful jacket today?”

Meanwhile, another unimpressed Twitter user pondered: “Is that Matt presenting, or a clown? #SaturdayKitchen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Tebbutt (@matt.tebbutt)

Others suggested the blazer Matt wore may not be made of the finest materials, as well as being so loud.

“Matt wearing a flammable suit while cooking #SaturdayKitchen,” one claimed, adding a raised eyebrow emoji to their post.

And someone else added, earnestly: “I wouldn’t let Matt get too close to the gas hob wearing that suit #SaturdayKitchen.”

I wouldn’t let Matt get too close to the gas hob wearing that suit.

However, not everyone was as distressed by Matt’s appearance. Someone else, admitting the jacket wasn’t exactly easy on the eye, chipped in: “Need sunglasses to watch @SaturdayKitchen today! @matt_tebbutt looks pretty cool don’t you think?”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers beg guest to ‘shut up and stop spoiling the show’ today

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One on Saturday May 20 at 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.