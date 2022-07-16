On Saturday Kitchen today, Johannes Radebe left viewers all saying the same thing.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer appeared on today’s show to speak about the BBC competition and what else he’s up to.

Johannes opened up about being part of the show’s first male same-sex couple with John Whaite last year.

Johannes appeared on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen today

Speaking about Strictly last year, Johannes said today: “It was special. And I think what the show was able to represent last year… I don’t know if we’re going to be able to top ourselves this year.”

Read more: Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt replaced as viewers divided

Host Matt Tebbutt asked: “Were you quite apprehensive about being the first same-sex couple?”

Johannes replied: “Yeah. It took a little bit of convincing.”

Viewers loved Johannes today (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “I had to sit down with my confidants – one of them being my mama.

“And I think I needed to clear that, because me and my mum don’t normally talk much.

“So when this came around, I called her and she was like, ‘Who’s your partner?’

“I said, ‘It’s John.’ She said, ‘Oh, it’s a man.’ I said, ‘Yeah, well?’ and there was silence.”

Johannes was praised by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Johannes added: “But we got to speak about it. And I think we both – and everybody else – said to me, ‘Johannes this is bigger than you.’

“I realised that this moment is bigger and I think, yeah, for a community that needed a voice, I’m happy that two gay, proud men were on national primetime television doing that.

“Because it sent out the message to say, ‘The world is in a better place.'”

Viewers loved seeing Johannes on the show today, with many people branding him an “inspiration”.

One said: “Such a fab show today Johannes is such a lovely person what a lovely heart he has!!!”

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

Another wrote: “What an inspiring and lovely person #Johannes Radebe truly is, and what a fabulous episode of #saturdaykitchen.”

A third added: “Loving @jojo_radebe on #SaturdayKitchenLive (yes, a guilty pleasure) – such an inspiration and joy to experience your journey and your ability to celebrate you! Loving the shirt too!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.