Saturday Kitchen viewers were divided today (Saturday July 2) as regular presenter Matt Tebbutt was ‘replaced’ as host.

Wine expert Olly Smith stepped in to anchor the show and was joined by chefs Paul Ainsworth and Ravneet Gill.

Olly proved a big hit with Saturday Kitchen viewers and was hailed as a “natural front man” on Twitter.

However, some fans maintained chef Matt is their preferred presenter. One person tweeted their disappointment, noting Matt is their Saturday morning “highlight”.

Olly Smith presented Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Olly Smith ‘replaces’ Matt Tebbutt

Ahead of today’s instalment of the BBC One series, Matt wished Olly luck in an Instagram Story post.

He captioned the upload: “Break a leg.”

However, Olly might not have needed those good wishes.

That’s because several viewers expressed on social media how impressed they were with his presenting.

Many Saturday Kitchen viewers appreciated the change (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

One Twitter user praised him: “@jollyolly doing a grand job on @SaturdayKitchen #SaturdayKitchen.”

Another viewer agreed: “Olly smashing #SaturdayKitchen good work that man! #Olly #SaturdayKitchen.”

“Love Matt but Olly doing a very good job so far. #SaturdayKitchen,” a third person tweeted.

And a fourth added: “@jollyolly a fantastic presenter and breath of fresh air on #BBC #BBC1 #SaturdayKitchen.”

Fans hailed Olly as ‘a breath of fresh air’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Saturday Kitchen today

One viewer also reckoned Olly was a perfect fit for the Matt-shaped hole on the show.

“@jollyolly you’re the most wonderful and natural front man in the absence of @matt_tebbutt #SaturdayKitchen,” they tweeted.

Someone who clearly isn’t a fan of Matt’s agreed.

“#SaturdayKitchen what a refreshing change to have Olly presenting and not having to tolerate Matt Tebbutt saying ummmmm after pretty much every word! #KeepOlly!” they posted.

Watch out Matt! There could be a new boy in town!

Meanwhile, others also hinted they’d like to see Olly back in the hosting role in future.

One wrote: “Loving #SaturdayKitchen presented by @jollyolly! More of this please!”

Another teased: “Watch out Matt! There could be a new boy in town!”

And someone else added: “@SaturdayKitchen lovely @jollyolly is so slick… you’re smashing it Olly! @matt_tebbutt think you’re out of a job.”

Olly Smith gets stuck in (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Inevitably, not everybody on Twitter watching at home was happy.

One critical user reasoned: “I mean I couldn’t do it but he’s no @matt_tebbutt or James Martin is he? It’s a bit strained and the nerves are clear to see. This show does really need a chef to present not a wine guy. But you can see Olly is trying. #SaturdayKitchen.”

Someone else complained: “@SaturdayKitchen Ollie is perfectly fine but where the heck is @matt_tebbutt!? He’s the highlight of our Saturday mornings! #SaturdayKitchen.”

Meanwhile, another person put it: “Bring back Matt #SaturdayKitchen.”

Where is Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt today?

Going by social media, Matt has spent some time this week in Staffordshire.

That’s because he’s involved in the International Cheese Awards 2022.

Judging has already happened for the event and was concluded on Thursday (June 30).

However, the Love Cheese Live Consumer Show is on today and also took place yesterday (Friday July 1).

Matt, 48, has shared pics of what he’s been up to on his Instagram account.

Yesterday he uploaded a snap of him buddying up with celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

Saturday Kitchen next airs on BBC One next Saturday, July 9, at 10am.

