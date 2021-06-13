Emma Bunton seemed to bore both Matt Tebbutt and Saturday Kitchen viewers at home.

As the Spice Girl, 45, appeared on the weekend cooking show, she launched into a chat about breastfeeding.

Mum-of-two Emma said she found breastfeeding difficult as she plugged her new book, Mama You Got This: A Little Helping Hand For New Parents.

Emma said: “I think that if I’d known that could’ve been a possibility that my child would have had tongue tie and wouldn’t have been able to feed properly I would have understood it more.

Emma Bunton spoke motherhood and breast feeding on Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

“But it took me a while to realise that my child had tongue tie.

“I do find that really interesting. I saw that and it never crossed my mind.”

As she continued to say she found breastfeeding “painful”, fellow guests Helen McGinn and Anna Haugh appeared interested.

But Matt Tebbutt appeared rather uncomfortable and continued to cook away in silence.

Finally he made several mock coughing noises.

As Emma suggested the men get involved in the conversation, Matt asked: “Are you still talking?”

Matt Tebbutt appeared a bit uncomfortable (Credit: BBC)

Undeterred, Emma replied: “Absolutely.”

Then Matt joked about guest chef Ben Tish: “Ben was going off for a nice walk” – and the pair erupted into laughter.

Meanwhile over on Twitter, viewers appeared less than impressed with Emma’s stint on the show.

One viewer moaned: “God that Emma Bunton is going on and on. Getting bored.”

While another viewer grumbled: “Would been nice if Emma Bunton & Anna Haugh stopped talking about babies for five minutes.”

Anna Haugh appeared more interested in Emma’s chat (Credit: BBC)

A third viewer also argued: “#saturdaykitchen can someone tell #Emmabunton this is a cooking show and not an antenatal class.”

What’s more, Emma recently said she feared she won’t be able to conceive any more children.

Speaking to You magazine, she said she recently discovered she is premenopausal.

And that she’s worried this means she’ll never be able to have baby number three.



Emma explained: “I thought, ‘Is this the end?’ It’s been a very weird time. I’m a very mumsy person – when I see my friends’ babies, I always become broody. But now I thought, ‘OK, this is it’.”

She also said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that she has debated having another child.

The singer lamented: “I battle with myself because I think, I obviously would never regret having another child, but I might regret not having another child.”

