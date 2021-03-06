Viewers defended Stacey Solomon's eating etiquette on Saturday Kitchen
Saturday Kitchen: Stacey Solomon responds as viewers call out eating habits

She was loving that pasta dish!

By Paul Hirons

Stacey Solomon has broken her silence after appearing on Saturday Kitchen this morning (Saturday March 6).

During the show, the Loose Women star, 31, was criticised by some fans for her eating etiquette.

However, not only did fans defend her, but Stacey laughed off the criticism because she “eats like a pig”.

Viewers defended Stacey’s etiquette (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Stacey Solomon appeared on Saturday Kitchen?

Guest chef Gennaro Contaldo made her a pasta dish with artichokes.

And, after he handed the dish over to Stacey, she fairly tore into it.

During the interview, she shovelled big mouthfuls in while taking swigs of Chianti.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen Live: BBC responds to Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt complaints

However, some viewers criticised her eating “etiquette”.

One said on Twitter said: “Not a lot of etiquette being shown there Stacey with your plate clearing #SaturdayKitchen.”

How did viewers defend Stacey?

Fans queued up to defend the star.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Oh my goodness, watching @StaceySolomon on @SaturdayKitchen was the best thing!

“Never thought I could enjoy watching someone enjoy their food so much!! #bestdinnerguestever.”

Stacey Solomon is all of us if we were ever in the #SaturdayKitchen.

Another said: “Stacey Solomon is all of us if we were ever in the #SaturdayKitchen.

“You enjoy that food, it’s made to be eaten!”

A third commented: “#SaturdayKitchen how nice to see #staceysolomon eating heartily instead of guests nibbling.”

Stacey laughed off the incident (Credit: Instagram)

What did Stacey say about the show?

After the show, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to thank viewers for their support.

She said: “That was the best show ever.

“I just got to sit there and eat food that someone else had cooked.”

Read more: Naga Munchetty on Saturday Kitchen: Host Matt Tebbutt addresses uproar

“OMG your messages and your screenshots are making me laugh so much,” she continued.

“I know I eat like an absolute pig, but I just love food.”

