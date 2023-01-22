Sarah Lancashire health battle which made Happy Valley star’s 20s ‘a write-off’

Sarah Lancashire has wowed fans with her acting for years, with her performance as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley earning her a BAFTA in 2017, but the actress has faced a battle with depression which made her “20s a write-off”.

Sarah faced a battle with the mental health condition, and a treatment which proved to be the “worst thing” for it.

Sarah Lancashire’s depression made her “20s a write-off”

Sarah Lancashire told The Scotsman that her depression made her “20s a write-off.” She also shared that was a “genius” at hiding her struggle.

She shared: “Tranquillisers were the worst thing for it. I ended up in a terrible mess. My twenties were a write-off.”

Sarah said her job as an actor helped her hide her struggle. She added: “It’s a cruel illness because you can’t see it and you can hide it so well.

“At least, I can. I’m a genius at hiding it. I think a lot of people are. Actors are bloody marvellous at hiding.”

Sarah said her depression made her feel so “debilitated” that she couldn’t even get a train from Manchester to London for auditions.

It wasn’t until her mother “dragged her” to the doctor during a filming break from Coronation Street that she was able to finally get treatment.

Sarah said she “twice contemplated suicide”

Sarah said the “cruel illness” made her “twice contemplate suicide” before she was able to seek help.

But, she has been open with her struggle and says she no longer suffers from “the shame that goes with depression”.

She shared: “When I was finally able to admit it and get it all out of the closet, I felt so liberated. I could say, “Yes, I’ve got the full works. Yes, I’ve been to that hospital.”

She later shared in 2020 that she hadn’t taken anti-depressants since 2001. The Happy Valley star shared: “I know there will come a time when I’ll have to, but for now it’s OK.”

