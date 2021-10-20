Sally Ann Matthews puts BBC Breakfast host back in his box after epic Corrie blunder

Corrie star Sally Ann Matthews put BBC Breakfast presenter Charlie Stayt in his place this morning when he made not one epic blunder… but two!

Sally Ann, 51, who plays Jenny Connor in Coronation Street, was in-studio to publicise Corrie’s big sinkhole storyline this week.

However, she soon schooled Charlie on some Corrie facts.

Sally plugged Corrie’s big storylines (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Sally Ann Matthews appeared on BBC Breakfast?

When Charlie and Sally Nugent showed some dramatic clips of tonight’s episode, Sally Ann said: “Just another day in Weatherfield…”

“This week is great,” she continued.

“It’s our super-soap week, so it kicks off the ITV autumn season, and Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s episodes actually take place over one story day.”

Charlie then asked: “Did you watch Coronation Street when you were young?”

Sally Ann then responded: “I was in it when I was young!”

“Forget I just said that,” Charlie said.

“Big fan, I can tell,” Sally-Ann then laughed.

Sally corrected Charlie (Credit: BBC)

“Hang on a minute!”

But that wasn’t the half of it.

Charlie then described his own experiences with the soap, and that back in the old days it was all based around gentle storylines and characters gossiping.

“Hang on a minute, Charlie,” Sally said.

“There was a disaster where a viaduct collapsed, a lorry crashed into the Rovers…”

“I’m corrected in so many ways,” Charlie said.

Sally then said: “I’m going to buy you the 60 years of Coronation Street book and test you!”

How did viewers react to the incident?

After watching Sally jokingly reprimand Charlie, fans took to Twitter to say how much they enjoyed the incident.

One wrote: “Well done @SallyAnMatthews giving Charlie an education in all things #Corrie. I can’t wait for tonight’s episode, it’s going to be epic.”

Another said: “Great to see the lovely @SallyAnMatthews on #BBCBreakfast schooling Charlie on all things #Corrie.”

A third wrote: “#BBCBreakfast @SallyAnMatthews firmly putting Charlie ‘I go back years with Coronation Street’ firmly in his place. Well done our Jen #Corrie.”