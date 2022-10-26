Rylan Clark left shocked as It Takes Two gets interrupted for ‘important’ message

Rylan Clark had the shock of his life during an episode of Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two last night (October 25).

The 34-year-old was halfway through presenting the show when it was interrupted by an ‘important’ announcement.

The presenter looked baffled on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Rylan flustered as Strictly: It Takes Two is dramatically interrupted

During the spin-off show, professional dancer Joanna Clifton and Rylan discussed the upcoming dances for this weekend.

As she elaborated on the contestants’ routines, Joanna turned Rylan around to a large TV screen which suddenly went all fuzzy as an announcement was made.

“We interrupt our programme to bring this important message,” said the announcement.

Both Rylan and Joanne looked puzzled and turned away from the screen.

Then, the reason for the interruption came to light, as it was declared: “It’s Rylan’s birthday!”

Rylan was overcome with emotion after his surprise (Credit: BBC)

Rylan receives surprise from iconic celeb

Following the announcement, Strictly 2022 stars Molly Rainford, Carlos Gu, James Bye and Amy Dowden then appeared wearing Rylan masks.

The birthday boy covered his face in embarrassment as a multi-coloured message popped up on the screen behind him reading “Birthday Time”.

As the Strictly stars partied around him, Rylan shouted out in excitement as she spotted a major celeb special guest coming his way.

“It’s Rustie Lee,” he said, as the iconic TV chef wheeled in a trolley of cakes.

He couldn’t hold back his delight at seeing Rustie, as he flung his arms around her and was overcome with emotion at the whole situation.

Rylan, who shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2012, admitted he thought something had gone wrong when the announcement was made.

He said: “I really thought something went wrong and I thought ‘how am I going to get out of this now?'”

The visibly emotional star continued as he looked over the trolley of cakes.

He said: “Thank you so much guys this is amazing, the best moment ever.”

Once again expressing his delight at seeing Rustie, he then exclaimed: “I’m going to have to go home… but Rustie Lee is here.”

TV chef Rustie Lee surprised Rylan much to his happiness (Credit: BBC)

Fans send their well wishes to the birthday boy

Delighted fans then took to Twitter to share their birthday wishes for the Essex star.

One penned: “Happy Birthday!! That was a brilliant surprise. Love Rustie!!”

A second added: “Happy birthday gorgeous! Just watched you on It Takes Two and your surprise reaction was priceless have a fab evening.”

“Rustie Lee is an absolute ray of sunshine! Happy birthday Rylan,” said another.

A aourth exclaimed: “Have never been more jealous in my life Rylan! Would love a birthday cake delivered by Rustie. Happy Birthday.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 29) on BBC One at 6.50pm.

