Ruth Langsford remembers late sister on Loose Women

TV's Ruth Langsford remembered her late sister Julia on Loose Women today.

The presenter mentioned her sister during a discussion about guardian angels on the daytime show.

Ruth, 60, revealed a moment she saw a white feather in her garden and thought it was a sign from Julia.

Ruth Langsford remembered her late sister Julia on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Eamonn Holmes reveals why Ruth Langsford was in tears on Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow

What did Ruth say?

Ruth, who lost her sister last year, told her co-stars: "Personally I don’t believe in ghosts and spirits.

"I believe in a higher being and spirituality things, but I don’t believe I have a guardian angel as such."

She continued: "I saw a white feather in the garden that was kind of stuck to the brickwork and I had that moment where I thought, 'Is that my sister?'"

Ruth said she saw a white feather in the garden and thought it was her sister (Credit: ITV)

"I just had that notion because I want it to be obviously, and then I do that, 'No it’s not your sister, it’s just a birds nest in the gutter above.'"

Gloria Hunniford told her: "It doesn’t matter, because if it brings you comfort about your sister, or if it brings me comfort about [her late daughter] Caron, it’s fine."

I believe in a higher being and spirituality things.

Ruth sadly lost her sister last year when Julia took her own life.

Sharing the devastating news to her social media pages at the time, Ruth said: "My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness.

Ruth lost her sister last year (Credit: ITV)

"My heart is completely broken.

"She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.

"As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

Meanwhile, Ruth recently admitted she almost quit her TV career after Julia's death.

Speaking to Best magazine, the star said: "Following my sister Julia's death last June, I didn't feel I could ever go back to work again.

My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/o6jMtIqMg4 — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) June 20, 2019

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

"It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking.

"I just thought being 'happy' would be a lie - and disrespectful to my only sibling. I had no motivation or desire to be in the public eye."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.