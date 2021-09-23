RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Who was the first eliminated queen of season 3?

Warning: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 spoilers ahead. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back and has already started axing the queens with the first star eliminated.

Kicking things off with the now-traditional double runway, this year’s competitors had to bring their best to the main stage.

First, they had to create a hometown look, and then they had to display ‘their favourite things’.

RuPaul had her work cut out for her as season three kicked off (Credit: World Of Wonder)

Unfortunately not everyone’s favourites got in Ru’s good books.

After landing in the bottom two alongside Elektra Fence, it was 19-year-old Anubis that got their marching orders.

(But not before putting everything they had into a lipsync to Sweet Melody by Little Mix!)

Anubis was the first queen to sashay away (Credit: BBC)

What does Anubis have to say about their elimination?

“I didn’t expect to be the first one out, but I am,” they told the cameras. “I showed off some gorgeous little looks and I couldn’t be prouder of myself.”

Their message on the mirror contained a shout-out to her season two’s first eliminated queen Joe Black, as it read: “Camp as f*** darling! The curse of Brighton lives on. Love you all, Anubis.”

Speaking after their exit, Anubis called their time on the show “short but sweet”.

“I am rather gutted that I didn’t get to showcase my theatrical vocals, silly impressions or my comedy chops,” the queen said. “But being a RuGirl has always been a dream of mine and now it’s come true!

“I’m sure this isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of Anubis on your screens, babes!”

Anubis always dreamed of being a ‘RuGirl’ (Credit: World of Wonder)

Offering advice to potential future drag queens, Anubis added: “Whatever you think you know about Drag Race, you don’t! Always stay totally true to yourself, be kind to EVERYONE you meet and just, have a bloody laugh!

“Do what makes you happy, use your art/creativity/platform to lift up others who aren’t as loud – and don’t dress like a Squid!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

