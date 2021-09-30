RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Meet Charity Kase – the ‘gory and glamorous’ queen going for the crown

Charity Kase is certainly eye-catching, but does she have what it takes to win RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3?

Entering the werk room with a scream, Charity is all about standing out, but we have to hope her performance skills matches her make-up abilities.

Still, this star reckons she has what it takes, and joins 11 other queens who are all fighting for Mama Ru’s attention.

Here’s what she has to say about her drag and why she should win…

Charity is going the extra mile to get the edge on the competition (Credit: World of Wonder)

Charity Kase: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @CharityKase

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know what this 24-year-old Lancashire star is known for.

“I’ve got a reputation for really outlandish crazy looks. I like to play on the darkness in beauty, break beauty stereotypes and create a fantasy from another dimension,” she says.

“My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time!”

The star tries to blend “gore, glamour and horror” into their shows.

Originally from Manchester, Charity is now an East London queen, and has been performing for five years.

Charity’s unique looks are certainly jaw-dropping! (Credit: World of Wonder)

What is Charity planning to bring to Drag Race?

Charity reckons that she’s got the edge on the competition in more ways than one. As such, there are two major challenges she reckon she’s in with a chance of winning.

“I’m really looking forward to a sewing challenge because I’m very crafty! I feel like my taste level is on a different planet to everyone else’s, but I’m happy about that,” she said.

“I’m also really looking forward to any sort of acting challenge. I love doing accents, voices and creatures, so I think I’ll thrive on anything that’s creative and character-based.”

