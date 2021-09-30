RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Choriza May: What you need to know about the Spanish contestant

Choriza May is in the house and ready to take on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 3.

Originally hailing from Valenicia, this queen was made in Newcastle, and is proud of her Geordie base as she bring some satirical fun to the stage.

But is that enough to bring home a win and be crowned the Next Drag Superstar?

We’re ready to find out.

Here’s what she has to say about her drag and her plans to take over the UK…

Choriza May is in it to win it with Drag Race UK season three (Credit: World of Wonder)

Choriza May: Pronouns, Instagram and Info

Preferred pronouns in drag: She/Her

Preferred pronouns out of drag: He/Him

Instagram handle: @chorizamay

This 30-year-old star promises to be the “spiciest, meatiest and silliest sausage” in the competition.

“As an immigrant queen, I’m someone with a slightly different background to the other queens in the competition, but my drag was born in the UK,” she said.

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Who are the celebrity guest judges in season 3?

“There are millions of European immigrants in the UK, and I’m so happy to be representing them as drag queen of the immigrants!”

Choriza considers herself a storyteller – and uses all kinds of art forms at her shows. This includes everything from puppetry to live singing.

Can Choriza spice up the competition? (Credit: World of Wonder)

What does Choriza May want to bring to Drag Race UK?

“Well, I think I’m a funny queen,” she said. “I love making people laugh. Also, I’m very emotional, and I love connecting with the people through my art.

“I’m also a graphic designer and illustrator so I’m very creative. In fact, as a fan of Drag Race, I’ve created lots of fan art, and now it’s hard to believe I’m on the show! It’s just wonderful!”

Read More: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3: Everything you need to know about Kitty Scott-Claus

On why she deserves to win, Choriza said: “I’m passionate and unique, and I bring a bit of fresh air to the competition.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues Thursdays at 7pm on BBC Three.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.